Budget phone lovers have reason to celebrate with the latest lineup of Samsung’s newest Galaxy A series phones. Samsung’s newest release will feature four phones in total — the Galaxy A 54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A14 5G and A14.

This latest phone lineup sees more 5G compatible devices launching at cheaper price points. This is great news for customers wanting future-proofed devices, and also ensures that those with lower budgets will also have access to this next-gen technology.

Samsung has built a reputation for producing a range of phones to suit all kinds of users, from the budget-conscious to those looking for a premium performance. The smartphone brand won the Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers award for Smartphones in 2023, with a five-star sweep across all categories.

“Samsung’s A Series phones reliably combine a higher-end style and spec sheet with comparatively affordable prices, and offer an alternative for customers who don’t want to spend $1,000 or more to get a great device,” said Canstar Blue Utilities Editor, Tara Donnelly.

“Canstar Blue’s recent smartphone awards show that customers rate Samsung highly on value for money, as well as for essentials such as camera, battery, design and ease of use. Considering Samsung’s excellent track record, the brand’s newest phone range is set to be well-received by value-conscious Aussie buyers.”

So, what does Samsung’s latest A series have to offer? Read on for all the features and specs of this latest phone lineup.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features and specs

Leading the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which Samsung touts as the ‘most premium-looking and feature-laden device in the new range’. It features a glass finish on the back, along with upgraded cameras compared to previous A series devices.

The Galaxy A54 5G includes a 6.4 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, upgraded for better outdoor visibility, along with an enhanced Vision Booster, and up to 120Hz refresh rate for a better screen performance in different conditions.

There’s also a triple rear-camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. The device also takes advantage of Samsung’s Nightography and AI capabilities, along with enhanced editing tools and improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS).

Samsung has also packed in up to four generations of operating system updates, along with five years of security updates, to ensure you get more longevity out of your device. There’s also a security and privacy dashboard, and Samsung Knox for better device security.

You’ll get a big 5,000mAh battery along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with up to 1TB of expandable Micro SD storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is available in the Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet colours for $699 AUD RRP. The device will be available in retailers from March 31, 2023. If you pre-order from the Samsung Online Store or participating retailers, customers will be eligible to claim a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (40mm) when purchased by April 13, 2023.

$699 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

Octa-core processor

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro)

32MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage + up to 1TB expandable Micro SD storage

Android 13 + One UI 5.0

Available in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet colours

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G features and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G includes many of the same features as the A54 5G but in a slightly more budget-friendly package. It’s a slightly larger device with 6.6 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, and includes up to 120Hz refresh rate and the same Vision Booster tech found in the A54 5G.

You’ll get a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera, along with a 13MP front-facing camera. Samsung has also packed in its AI capabilities and Nightography feature, along with the same editing and image and video stabilising features as the A54 5G.

The A34 5G also includes up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates. There’s a 5,000mAh battery, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, plus up to 1TB of expandable Micro SD storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Lime colours for $599 AUD RRP. It will be available from retailers from March 31, 2023, and features a pre-order offer of a free Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth 40mm when ordered from participating retailers by April 13, 2023.

$599 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

Octa-core processor

6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro)

13MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage + up to 1TB expandable Micro SD storage

Android 13 + One UI 5.0

Available in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Lime colours

Samsung is also launching two under-$400 A series phones, the 5G-ready Galaxy A14 5G and cheaper, standard Galaxy A14. Specs for each device are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features and specs

$379 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

Octa-core processor

6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display

Up to 90Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro)

13MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage + up to 1TB expandable Micro SD storage

Android 13 + One UI 5.0

Black colour

Available in retailers from March 31, 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 features and specs

$329 AUD RRP

Octa-core processor

6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 5MP depth + 2MP macro)

13MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage + up to 1TB expandable Micro SD storage

Android 13 + One UI 5.0

Black colour

Available in retailers from March 31, 2023

