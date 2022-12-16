With overseas travel back in full swing, prepaid telco Boost Mobile has announced the return of international roaming options for its customers – a feature that hasn’t been available on Boost plans since 2020.

The popular provider has launched three new travel add-ons, which include talk, text and data coverage in over 40 selected countries. Each roaming pack is available now to all Boost Mobile customers, with prices beginning at $20 for a three-day add-on with 1GB of data use.

Packs are offered over three, seven, and 14-day expiries, with each option featuring different data, talk and SMS inclusions. The new Boost Mobile roaming packs include:

International Roaming Small International Roaming Medium International Roaming Large $20 price

3-day expiry

1GB of data

15 minutes of calls

15 texts $30 price

7-day expiry

3GB of data

30 minutes of calls

30 texts $40 price

14-day expiry

5GB of data

60 minutes of calls

60 texts

Packs can be used in 40 countries, including Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Fiji, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Samoa, Serbia, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

Customers can purchase packs at any time via the My Boost mobile app, and you don’t need to have an active Boost recharge to add a pack to your account. Each roaming pack becomes active immediately upon purchase, so Boost has recommended where possible that customers wait to add their choice of pack until they’ve arrived at their international destination.

Boost Mobile will send customers notifications via text message when a customer has used 50%, 85% and 100% of their roaming pack’s inclusions. Customers can also buy multiple roaming packs at once, which will be used in order of expiry date (i.e. the pack with the shortest expiry will be used first, rather than each pack being active simultaneously).

General Manager of Boost Mobile, Jason Haynes, said that the affordability of the add-ons was a huge plus for Aussies after a challenging two-and-a-half years.

“For less than three dollars a day you can stay connected while traveling to over 40 different countries, sharing adventures with friends and family, be it through social media or calls and texts. We always fight for our customers so it is a natural progression to make sure we can give them the best deals when they are away from home, all without the fear of bill shock.”

Boost Mobile plans

Boost Mobile’s new roaming packs can be added to any of its prepaid SIM plans, including 28-day and 12-month plans as well as its seven-day starter kit. The telco’s standard 28-day recharges begin at $20 for 5GB of data, with options available up to 65GB for $70.

Plans of $30 and up also include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and unlimited standard calls to 20 countries. All plans include coverage on the Telstra nationwide network (including a 5G trial where available and with compatible devices).

Boost Mobile Christmas phone sale: up to $110 off iPhone, Samsung and more

Alongside the relaunch of overseas roaming, Boost Mobile is also running a limited-time Christmas sale, both on SIM plans and on phones and tablets via its online refurb store.

The telco has dropped prices of a range of premium refurbished smartphones, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models and Google Pixels. Some of the deals on offer include:

iPhone 12 Pro Max (refurbished): was $999, now $899.10 (save $99.90)

was $999, now $899.10 (save $99.90) iPhone 12 Pro (refurbished): was $889, now $800.10 (save $88.90)

was $889, now $800.10 (save $88.90) iPhone 12 (refurbished): was $739, now $665.10 (save $73.90)

was $739, now $665.10 (save $73.90) iPhone 12 Mini (refurbished): was $649, now $584.10 (save $64.90)

was $649, now $584.10 (save $64.90) iPhone 11 Pro Max (refurbished): was $739, now $628.15 (save $110.85)

was $739, now $628.15 (save $110.85) iPhone 11 Pro (refurbished with new battery): was $699, now $629.10 (save $69.90)

was $699, now $629.10 (save $69.90) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (refurbished): was $749, now $674.10 (save $74.90)

was $749, now $674.10 (save $74.90) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (refurbished): was $639, now $543.15 (save $95.85)

was $639, now $543.15 (save $95.85) Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (refurbished): was $579, now $521.10 (save $57.90)

was $579, now $521.10 (save $57.90) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (refurbished): was $709, now $602.65 (save $106.15)

All phones come with a free $30 Boost Mobile SIM card, a 12-month warranty, and a charging cable and wall charger in the box.

Boost Mobile’s refurbished devices are supplied by Alegre and are data-wiped and cross-checked against police lost and stolen databases. Although refurbished phones aren’t brand new, each device undergoes a 72-point check to ensure it’s 100% fully functional – while some phones may show minimal signs of wear, you’ll still get a great-working handset at a much lower price than buying new.

Boost Mobile’s Christmas device sale is on now through to January 3, 2023. To see how Boost Mobile’s prepaid plans stack up, compare SIM plans from a range of providers below.