The final big-name, high-end smartphone drop of 2022 is here, with Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now officially unveiled and available to pre-order. The successors to last year’s excellent Google Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature updated internals, powerful battery life, and premium camera improvements, alongside a sleek but unique design.

Both new smartphones are now available to pre-order from Telstra and Vodafone, as well as from the Google Store and selected major retailers. If you’re due for a new device and have considered picking up the Pixel, read on for all the goss on the Google Pixel 7 range.

Google Pixel 7: key features

Design

The smaller and more affordable of this year’s Pixels, the standard Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD OLED display, protected by tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. On the rear is a top horizontal camera bar in contrasting silver, with a rounded camera house on the left; Google has scrapped the all-black bar found on the Pixel 6 series, but kept the overall concept for a striking design that’s recognisably Pixel. The back offers a matte aluminium finish, and the device itself is IP68-certified for dust and water protection.

The screen itself includes a smooth refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and an always-on display so you can see notifications, the time and other details without picking up your phone. Google says the Pixel 7’s display is also up to 25% brighter than that of the Pixel 6, even in direct sunlight.

Performance

That big, bright display is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, designed specially to improve battery life, boost performance and photography, and deliver fast and efficient gaming and media use. The Tensor G2 includes upgraded image processing for enhanced video and photos, and enables some of the Pixel’s most useful features, such as live translate and intelligent speech recognition. It’s also behind the new audio message transcription feature (which automatically transcribes voice messages to text), and the upcoming clear calling filter, which boosts call quality in noisy locations.

Tensor works in tandem with Google’s Titian M2 security chip to offer multiple layers of security, including new face unlocking in addition to fingerprint, passcode and PIN protection. The Pixel 7 will also be available with Google’s upcoming built-in VPN service, Google One, for added online protection, and the device itself comes with five years of security software updates.

Cameras

As expected, the Pixel 7 is packed full of new camera features and improved lenses. The standard 7 includes a 50-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera in back, plus a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. Google has focused on delivering high-resolution zoom on the Pixel 7 series, with the 7 including 2x optical zoom and up to 8x Super Res Zoom for detailed far-way shots. You’ll also get improved Real Tone for authentic skin tones, a faster and more effective Night Sight mode, and a new Photo Unblur feature that can sharpen your blurry photos — even old ones from other devices — with a quick tap of the screen.

The front camera now features Google’s Guided Frame option, a new accessibility tool to assist blind or low-vision users to take selfies. This camera also offers a larger ultra-wide field of view for group selfies with wider backgrounds, plus a bigger sensor and better low-light experience. In terms of video, the Pixel 7 now includes Cinematic Blur, for professional depth-of-field effects, and 10-bit HDR video and 4K recording.

Battery and extras

A high-powered phone needs a good battery, and the Pixel 7 is promising ‘beyond 24-hour’ battery life with normal use (and up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled). The battery itself includes a typical capacity of 4,355mAh, and is fast-charging capable; you’ll get up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes when using Google’s 30W USB charger. The Pixel is also Qi-certified, compatible with fast wireless charging, and works with Google’s Battery Share, allowing you to share power between devices.

The Pixel 7 will run Android 13, is available with dual nano SIM and eSIM, and is compatible with all three Australian 5G networks. The device includes 8GB of RAM and is available with 128GB and 256GB of storage, and in Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass colours.

Pricing begins at $999 AUD for the 128GB model, and $1,129 for the 256GB size. Pre-orders begin now, with devices shipping and arriving in stores from October 13, 2022. You can order the Pixel 7 on phone plans from Telstra and Vodafone now (with Optus following in the coming weeks), or buy outright from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks.

Here’s a quick overview of the specs to expect on the Google Pixel 7:

From $999 AUD RRP

6.3-inch FHD+ display

Google Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security chip

Dual rear camera setup (50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide cameras)

10.8MP front-facing camera

Android 13 operating system

4,355 mAh battery with fast wireless charging, Battery Share and Extreme Battery Saver

IP68 water resistance

8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB internal storage

5G connectivity

Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

Available in Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow

Google Pixel 7 Pro: key features

Design

The bigger Pixel 7 Pro packs in all the features of the cheaper 7, but with some high-end extras such as a bigger, more responsive display, a pro-level triple camera system, and a polished aluminium body. You’ll get a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display, with an adaptive refresh rate of between 10 and 120Hz — excellent for gaming and scrolling. The overall design is similar to the Pixel 7, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in front and back and IP68 water and dust resistance included.

Performance

The 7 Pro includes the same powerful Google Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7, along with the Titan M2 security chip and upcoming Google One VPN. This means you’ll get a lightning-fast and secure performance, with enhanced battery life and quicker and more efficient image processing. The battery itself is 5,000mAh, with 24-hour battery life and up to 72 hours when used with Google’s Extreme Battery Saver. It’s also capable of fast wireless and wired charging, Qi charging, and Battery Share with compatible devices.

Camera

The newest Pro Pixel features three cameras in the rear: a main 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. These three lenses combine to give users a wide range of photography options, including up to 30x Super Res Zoom for next-level distance shots. You’ll also get improved Macro Focus, to capture more detail in super-close subjects — great for content creators, hobbyists and anyone wanting to up their photography game.

These three cameras also offer the same suite of features as the 7, such as Real Tone, Photo Unblur, and Guided Frame, plus older modes and tools including Night Sight for low-light pictures and Magic Eraser for easy one-touch editing. The Pixel 7 Pro also includes Cinematic Blur for Hollywood-style video, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and 60 FPS, and 10-bit HDR video for spot-on colour accuracy.

Extras

The Pixel 7 Pro is 5G-ready and compatible with ultra-fast mmWave 5G where available — this is a new, even faster form of 5G that’s designed for high-capacity areas such as busy city centres. Like, the Pixel 7, the 7 Pro comes loaded with Android 13, and is dual-SIM capable (including eSIM). The device is available with a big 12GB of RAM, and comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes.

You can pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel versions from today, with devices hitting stores from October 13, 2022. The 128GB model retails for $1,299, with the 256GB size priced at $1,449 and the 512GB model at $1,599. The Pixel 7 Pro is available to buy on plans from Vodafone and Telstra (and Optus in the next few weeks), or at full price from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.

Here’s a recap of the Pixel 7 Pro’s key features and specs:

From $1, 299 AUD RRP

6.7-inch QHD+ display

Google Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security chip

Triple rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto cameras)

10.8MP front-facing camera

Android 13 operating system

5,000 mAh battery with fast wireless charging, Battery Share and Extreme Battery Saver

IP68 water resistance

12GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB internal storage

5G connectivity with mmWave capability

Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

Available in Obsidian, Hazel and Snow

