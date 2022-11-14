If ever a flip phone was going to take advantage of foldable screen tech, it would be the Motorola Razr. The favourite accessory of the pre-smartphone 2000’s, the original Motorola Razr was the ultimate fashion statement at a time when mobile phones were considered an optional extra, rather than a necessity.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, said the Motorola Razr 2022 sets ‘a new standard’ for modern foldable phones.

“This device builds on the core features from earlier generations and introduces the most advanced camera seen in a flip phone, a more powerful battery and two impressive displays with a redesigned hinge allowing the phone to stand on its own.”

While Motorola released its first foldable Razr phone back in 2020, this new upgraded version features a minimalist design, new Flex View hinge and many other great features. Read on to find out what you can expect from the new Motorola Razr.

Motorola Razr 2022 features and specs

As you would expect, the 2022 Motorola Razr includes two screens — the main screen and a smaller 2.7 inch display on the back, for quick access when you have the phone closed. This smaller display shows notifications, allows you to read and send messages, take pictures and make payments, all without needing to open your phone.

Much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones, the Razr’s hinge allows you to keep the phone in a partially folded state, which is great for hands-free photos, taking video calls and more. Once the phone is open, you’ll enjoy a 6.7-inch full FHD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and cinematic colour standards with over a billion shades of colour, thanks to the HDR10+ certification and 100% of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. You’ll also get two built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood you get a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, along with 5G compatibility, 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s a 3,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charge compatibility, and Motorola has included a 30W fast charger in the box. You can also keep your device secure with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, plus facial recognition unlocking.

As for the cameras, Motorola has packed in its most advanced camera in a flip phone, with a 50MP main camera, plus 13MP ultra-wide camera. In the front, you’ll get a 32MP front-facing camera for all your selfie-taking needs. There’s also the Instant All-Pixel Focus with better low-light performance, macro mode and you can also record 8K or 4K HDR10+ videos.

The Motorola Razr (2022) is offered only in a Satin Black colourway, and is available to buy now for $1,599 AUD RRP. You can pick up the Razr from retail stores including JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, and online only from Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and the Lenovo online store.

$1,599 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

6.7-inch FHD+ OLED main display (phone opened)

2.7-inch Quick View OLED screen (screen on back)

Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Dual built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio

Dual rear-camera setup (50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide)

32MP front-facing camera

3,500mAh battery

30W TurboPowerfast fast charging (30W fast charger included in the box)

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition unlocking

Satin Black colourway

