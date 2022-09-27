Further cementing its position in the market as a seriously competitive brand, Motorola has released its latest additions to the Edge 30 range across a range of price points, balancing quality tech and stunning design.

The new additions to Motorola’s Edge 30 range include the premium Edge 30 Ultra, the sleek Edge 30 Fusion and the pocket-friendly Edge 30 Neo.

“The launch of our newest Motorola Edge devices is a huge step forward in the way Motorola delivers the most cutting-edge technology to market. Whether it’s setting new standards in power, performance, cameras, display or design, our Edge devices continue to push the boundaries of traditional flagship smartphone conventions,” Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, said.

In addition to the range of new phones, Motorola has also announced a new long-term partnership with global colour authority, Pantone. The Edge 30 Neo will be the first device to utilise this partnership, but you can be sure to see more of Pantone’s influence on Motorola devices in the future.

“We know that smartphones are more than just tools for communication. They have become a vessel for expression, representing who we are,” Mr Bonnici said.

“Colour plays a huge part in this – it is incredibly powerful and just like our smartphones, helps us tell our story and connect with the world around us.”

Want to compare the new additions to the Edge 30 series? Read on for more details on these devices.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Ultra performance and ultra cameras

Motorola has packed some impressive specs into the Edge 30 Ultra for what sounds like a device capable of keeping up with the competition at this $1,399 AUD price point.

It’s not only the price point that makes the Ultra feel like an ‘ultra’ phone — you’ll get a rather big 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ Endless Edge display with 144Hz refresh rate, 3D curved glass and fingerprint-resistant coating. The display is virtually bezel-free and able to light up with notifications.

Featuring the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 5G connectivity and Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, the Edge 30 Ultra is packed with hardware capable of delivering a powerful performance. You’ll also get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, plus Android 12 out of the box.

Motorola has also packed a 4,610mAh battery in, but if that isn’t enough to get you through the day, the Edge 30 Ultra comes with Motorola’s Turbo Power 125W fast charging (along with up to 50W wireless fast charge), and you’ll even get the 125W fast charger in the box. This fast charge can get you around 12 hours of battery life with just seven minutes of charge.

Another major feature is the Edge 30 Ultra’s industry-first 200MP camera, in addition to 50MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait/telephoto cameras, to make for a very impressive camera setup. As for your selfies, you’ll get a 60MP front-facing camera.

You can pick up the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in Interstellar Black some time in October (date TBC), for $1,399 AUD RRP from retailers including JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Big W, Officeworks, Mobileciti and the Lenovo online store.

Features and specs:

$1,399 AUD RRP

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

6.4-inch pOLED FHD+ Endless Edge display

Dual built-in stereo speakers

144Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (200MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 12MP portrait)

60MP front-facing camera

4,610mAh battery

TurboPower 125W fast charging (125W fast charger included in the box)

12GB RAM

256GB internal storage

On-screen fingerprint reader and facial recognition unlocking

Interstellar Black colourway

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Smooth and sleek design, powerful performance

The middle device of this new Edge 30 lineup, the Edge 30 Fusion is in a hard position on the market. Priced at $899 AUD RRP, it’s not exactly a budget-friendly phone, but has enough features and feels premium enough to justify its price tag. It will most likely find its niche with users looking for a premium feel without spending over $1,000.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion combines sleek and thin design with a powerful performance, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It’s ultra-thin design, along with curved screen edges, makes for a phone that looks and feels like a device much more premium than its price point. You’ll get a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with HDR10+, along with 144Hz refresh rate, all combining for a screen that looks stunning and with smooth movement. There are also dual built-in stereo speakers for when you want to go headphone free.

The Edge 30 Fusion is packed with a 4,400mAh battery, while you’ll also get the TurboPower 68W fast charge compatibility, and Motorola has included the 68W fast charger in the box.

As for cameras, it might not be as impressive as the setup you get for the Ultra, but Motorola certainly hasn’t skimped on quality. You’ll get a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main camera alongside a 13MP ultra-wide camera and depth camera, plus a 32MP front-facing camera. There’s also the Quad Pixel technology for sharper and more vibrant photos, especially in low light conditions.

You can pick up the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in your choice between Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colourways for $899 AUD RRP. The Fusion is now available from retailers including JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and the Lenovo online store.

Features and specs:

$899 AUD RRP

Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with HDR10+

Dual built-in stereo speakers

144Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide + depth)

32MP front-facing camera

4,400mAh battery

TurboPower 68W fast charging (68W fast charger included in the box)

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

On-screen fingerprint reader and facial recognition unlocking

Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colourways

Motorola Edge 30 Neo: Pocket-friendly and design-forward

Although it’s the cheapest phone in this new lineup of Edge 30 phones (priced at $599 AUD RRP), Motorola has still managed to pull something special out of the bag for this mid-range device, thanks to the new long-term partnership with Pantone.

Motorola has partnered with the global colour authority Pantone, to deliver finishes on the back of the Neo phones. While Motorola and Pantone have released several finishes for the Neo, the Australian market will get two variations — the sleek Black Onyx (for those who love a neutral and dark colour palette) and Pantone’s 2022 colour of the year, Very Peri (a stunning hue of purple that looks great in person). The finishes also feature Pantone’s signature colour chip square on the back of the phone.

The Edge 30 Neo is a phone that doesn’t only look great, but has some decent specs under the hood. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Another thing to note is that the Neo is a much more compact size than many other phones on the market. You’ll get a 6.28-inch pOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and there’s also an LED band around the rear camera bump, which lights up with notifications.

The Edge 30 Neo includes a 4,020mAh battery, which is the smallest battery size of this lineup. If you find yourself running low on power, Motorola has also included 68W TurboPower charging, with a 68W fast charger in the box, so you can get yourself a nice battery boost in a short amount of time.

As for cameras, you’ll find a dual rear-camera setup with a 64MP high-res main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide camera with macro. For your selfies, you’ll get a 32MP front-facing camera with high resolution quality and better low-light sensitivity thanks to Quad Pixel technology.

You can pick up the Motorola Edge 30 Neo in Very Peri and Black Onyx some time in October (date TBC) for $599 AUD RPP, from retailers including JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and the Lenovo online store.

Features and specs:

$599 AUD RRP

Snapdragon 695 5G processor

6.28-inch pOLED FHD+ display

20Hz refresh rate

Dual rear-camera setup (64MP main + 13MP ultra wide with macro)

32MP front-facing camera

4,020mAh battery

TurboPower 68W fast charging (68W fast charger included in the box)

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

On-screen fingerprint reader and facial recognition unlocking

Pantone Very Peri and Black Onyx colourways

SIM-only plans for the Motorola Edge 30 lineup

