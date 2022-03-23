2022 is off to a flying start with a whole string of new phones arriving on the market — from the cheap iPhone SE, to Samsung’s latest Galaxy S series. Now, Motorola has its latest flagship smartphone hitting stores — the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

The device was initially previewed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona back in February, and now we have details, release and prices for the latest phone in Motorola’s premium Edge series.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, said: “At Motorola, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology to consumers who are after a flagship and one-of-a-kind smartphone experience. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro does exactly that. With an industry-leading processor, ultra-high res cameras, gorgeous display and innovative software experience, consumers will have the most advanced technology at their fingertips.

“But what’s special about the Motorola Edge family is that this particular set of devices deliver premium smartphone features without breaking the bank. Since launching the Motorola Edge family in 2020, we’ve continued to build upon previous generations to bring some of the best specs in performance, display and camera to consumers, regardless of budget.”

With a $999 AUD RRP price point, the Edge 30 Pro is competitively-placed for a premium smartphone. With high-end devices from Apple, Samsung and OPPO usually costing well over $1,000, the Edge 30 Pro could provide that premium experience at a more affordable price point. Read on to find out more on the features and specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro features and specs

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has one big advantage over the competition — it’s the first device on the market to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced processor to date. This powerful processor backs some of Motorola’s best features available in its smartphones.

Not only does it come with a powerful processor, but with Snapdragon Elite Gaming also packed in, mobile gamers will enjoy colour-rich HDR scenes for more realistic graphics, along with smoother responsiveness.

It’s a larger phone, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Max Vision OLED display and 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge 30 Pro also features a Dolby Atmos sound experience with quality built-in speakers. You’ll also get 5G connectivity and WiFi 6E compatibility, future-proofing your phone for next-gen technology.

As for the cameras, there’s a triple rear camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth sensor. If selfies are more your style, you’ll get an impressive 60MP front-facing camera. There are also plenty of photo features inclusion panorama, dual capture, night vision and portrait mode. As for videos, you can record in HDR10+ with 8K resolution — great for any avid videographers looking at a new phone.

You’ll also get a 4,800mAh battery, and it comes with 68W fast charge compatibility (however, a 30W fast charger is included in the box), along with 15W TurboPower wireless charging, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlocking.

The Edge 30 Pro will be available in Cosmos Blue for an RRP of $999 AUD. Pre-orders start March 24, with devices available from March 31, 2022. You’ll be able to pick it up from retailers including JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys, and online from Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and the Lenovo store. Customers will also be able to buy on a plan from Vodafone, however the date on when it will be available is yet to be confirmed.

We’ve already spent hands-on time with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, and will publish an in-depth review in the coming weeks. Here’s a quick round-up of the device’s key specs and features:

$999 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU

6.7-inch FHD+ Max Vision OLED display

144Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth)

60MP front-facing camera

4,800mAh battery

8GB RAM

128GB storage

Fingerprint and face unlocking

Cosmos Blue colourway

Vodafone SIM-only plans

If you’re keen to pick up your Edge 30 Pro on a phone plan from Vodafone when it’s available, you’ll need to pay off your device over 12, 24 or 36 months. You’ll then pair your device payments with one of Vodafone’s postpaid plans. The prices and data inclusions are the same as what you’ll get from Vodafone’s SIM-only postpaid plans.

While the Edge 30 Pro might be the jewel in the crown of Motorola’s phone lineup, the company hasn’t forgotten the seriously competitive cheap smartphone space. Indeed, Motorola might be better known for its cheaper and mid-range devices than the premium ones.

The Moto G22 features a premium finish packed into a slim design made from durable acrylate polymer, with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Max Vision display, 50MP quad rear-camera setup, 16MP front-facing camera 5,000mAh battery plus 128GB built-in storage with 1TB expandable micro SD storage.

You’ll be able to pick up the Moto G22 for $299 AUD RRP in your choice between Cosmic Black and Pearl White colourways. It will be available from retailers including JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, along with online from Mobileciti and the Lenovo store. Currently there isn’t a date for when the Moto G22 will be available.

SIM-only phone plans

