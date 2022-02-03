We’re just days away from the official reveal of the first major smartphones of 2022 — the white-hot Samsung Galaxy S22 series. If you’ve been waiting on the S22 launch to upgrade your current phone, you may well be antsy to know if this year’s Galaxy S series will be a must-buy or a let-down.

Samsung itself is hyping up next week’s showcase, promising to unveil ‘an epic new standard of smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created,’ and devices that will ‘shape the future’ of mobile technology. Those quotes could themselves be a clue as to what to expect, with ‘noteworthy’ possibly being a reference to Samsung’s now-retired, but highly popular Galaxy Note devices.

While there’s always speculation surrounding the launch of new tech, the industry’s most reliable leakers have suggested some big specs for the new devices (as well as a possible price rise!). Here’s what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S22 available?

Samsung has locked in an early February launch date for its latest Galaxy range, with the devices set to be announced on Thursday, February 10 at 2am AEDT as part of the first ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event of 2022. Going by previous Galaxy S series releases, it’s more than likely that pre-orders for the phones will go live the morning of February 10, with the devices then shipping and arriving in stores a few weeks later.

Unfortunately, newest leaks indicate that due to supply chain issues, availability for the S22 range may be pushed back. Tech analyst Jon Prosser suggests that while pre-orders will still open on February 10 in Australia, only the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in stores on February 26 local time, with the standard S22 and S22+ likely to arrive on March 12.

So if you are keen on upgrading to one of Samsung’s 2022 flagship phones, you’ll probably want to grab your device during the pre-order period. Customers will be able to order their phone at full price and unlocked from Samsung and participating retailers, or pick up their phone on a telco plan from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, or Woolworths Mobile. We’ll have all the details on which telcos are offering the hottest Galaxy S22 deals, plans and promos closer to the pre-order period, so watch this space.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022. Register at https://t.co/DIakqCsiiZ pic.twitter.com/EBALmwQv0b — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2022

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S22 cost?

Reports indicate that the Galaxy S22 range may come with a price increase when compared to last year’s S21. While the Galaxy S21 series saw Samsung cut pricing year-on-year, S22 buyers should be prepared to pay a little extra; for reference, here’s last year’s Galaxy S21 prices.

Samsung Galaxy S21: from $1,249

from $1,249 Samsung Galaxy S21+: from $1,549

from $1,549 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: from $1,849

Related: Samsung Galaxy S21 review: a fast new flagship smartphone



What are the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy S22?

There’s been multiple leaks of supposed specifications and features for the new Galaxy series, although nothing is set in stone. But industry insiders are certain that the range will follow the same naming and size conventions as the S21 and S20, so expect a standard S22, larger S22+, and high-end S22 Ultra.

It’s likely each device will offer improved displays, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a possible design change with a switch to an all-glass back. It’s rumoured that the S22 and S22+ may each include a smaller battery capacity than last year’s S21 and S21+, but the S22+ and S22 Ultra could be compatible with faster 45W charging.

Both the S22 and S22+ are expected to include three rear cameras, and all three new models could launch with major video updates including Super HDR 8K recording. The Ultra should feature a top-of-the-line four-camera setup in the back, including the rumoured all-new Super Clear Lens (designed to reduce reflections or glare during daytime or brightly-lit shots).

Ideally, we’d like to see a return of the microSD card slot in this year’s Galaxy S range, as well as support for the S Pen stylus across all models (not just the premium Ultra model). But overall, we’re anticipating a solid series of high-end devices, with excellent cameras, a strong performance and not too many surprises.

Below is a quick comparison of the rumoured main specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series; we’ll confirm all the phone’s features once the devices are officially announced.