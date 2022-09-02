In a move proving its dedication to producing quality phones for the budget-conscious, Motorola has announced the release of its entertainment-focused, yet affordable Moto G32 smartphone.

“Entertainment has become a huge part of our lifestyle and we’ve designed the Moto G32 to not only deliver on these features, but to also keep up – all without the hefty price tag,” said Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand.

“We know our consumers are knowledgeable and practical about technology and use their devices as a tool to share content and ideas, but also want bang for their buck. This is why we’re so excited to launch the Moto G32 in Australia. It’s a device that has been designed for the modern mid-tier consumer.”

For the sub $300 price point, Motorola has packed some pretty impressive specs into this cheap phone, all with the aim to produce a device that has entertainment at the forefront. Let’s take a look at how far your money will stretch with the Moto G32.

Motorola Moto G32 features and specs

Motorola has made a name for itself with its budget-friendly smartphones offering great quality for affordable prices, and the G32 is no exception with a range of specs designed for a great entertainment experience.

You’ll get a 6.5 inch FHD+ ultra-wide display providing a big edge-to-edge viewing experience, with a 90Hz refresh rate for better screen clarity. To go with the great viewing experience, Motorola has also included two large stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio with improved bass and more clarity. Considering many cheap phones usually include only a single speaker — and the quality isn’t always fantastic — this could be a great feature if you like to watch videos and listen to music without headphones.

The Moto G32 includes a Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor and Adreno GPU, plus 4GB of RAM. As for the battery, Motorola has included a hefty 5,000mAh battery along with TurboPower 30 fast charging capability. There’s 128GB of built-in storage and the G32 also includes up to 1TB expandable MicroSD storage. To unlock your phone, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader and also face unlocking.

When it comes to the cameras, you’ll get a triple rear camera system with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide lens with depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 16MP front-facing camera. There’s also Quad Pixel technology to improve low light photos, and ultra-res mode to help capture clearer outdoor shots.

The Motorola Moto G32 is available in Mineral Grey and Satin Silver colourways for $299 AUD RRP, from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, Mobileciti, Officeworks and the Lenovo online store.

$299 AUD RRP

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and Adreno GPU

6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display

90Hz refresh rate

Dual built-in speakers

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro)

16MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery

TurboPower 30 fast charge

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage + 1TB expandable Micro SD

Fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking

Mineral Grey and Satin Silver colourways

SIM-only phone plans for the Moto G32

If you’re keen to pick up the Motorola Moto G32, you’ll need to pair with a SIM-only phone plan. There are plenty of prepaid and postpaid plans to choose from, whether you’re after a cheap plan or one with lots of data.