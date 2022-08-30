OPPO releases “pocket partner” phone, the A77 5G

OPPO has proven to be a market leader thanks to its sheer range of smartphones for different needs and demographics, and the announcement of the new OPPO A77 5G is looking to bolster that.

The A77 5G was announced as “the perfect pocket partner”, which is a nod to its relatively small size, which its affordability reflects. Both models of the A77 5G are available now, and can be purchased via the OPPO Australia online store, as well as a handful of Australian retailers.

Read on with Canstar Blue to unveil the specs, features, and pricing of the all new A77 5G smartphone.

OPPO A77 5G: specs and features

The OPPO A77 5G is the latest addition to the OPPO A Series, and comes in two different models, including a cheaper variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a slightly more expensive model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This cheaper model has a RRP of $449, while the more expensive model retails for $499.

OPPO has taken aim at battery woes with the A77 5G, as it features a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery. This allows for a full charge in 68 minutes, which is twice as fast as its predecessor. Five minutes of charging can allow for 1.68 hours of YouTube video streaming. Of course, as the name suggests, 5G connectivity is possible with this device.

The A77 5G manages to cram its powerful battery into a device that is just under 8mm thin, with straight-cut sides for an intensely narrow frame. The phone is also available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue, with a 90Hz display that delivers a high refresh rate and sound responsiveness.

The 48MP dual rear camera, alongside Portrait Retouching which boasts eight areas of customisation and 100 levels of intensity for each area, makes for a strong camera system. The A77’s processor is able to recognise 22 different kinds of scenery, and can adjust its levels to bring out the best in the photo.

OPPO A77 5G: at a glance

$449 AUD RRP for base model, $499 for model with larger RAM and storage capacity

4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB model options in RAM and storage, respectively

33W SUPERVOOCTM and 5,000mAh battery

Ultra-linear Stereo Speaker array

90Hz Colour-Rich Display

5G connectivity

7.99mm thin

Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options

48MP dual rear camera

Where can I purchase the OPPO A77 5G?

The OPPO A77 5G is available from the following locations:

OPPO Australia online store

JB Hi-Fi

Big W

Australia Post

Harvey Norman

Woolworths

The Good Guys (Midnight Black only)

Bing Lee (Midnight Black only)

