OPPO launches the A16s, a new budget phone king

OPPO has launched a new budget handset in Australia, the A16s, priced at $249 and available now from Optus.

It’s a basic handset with all the necessities, so don’t expect it to hold a candle to the new iPhone 13, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or OPPO’s own Find X3 series. That being said, $249 has a nice ring to it, and the battery alone is impressive at this price point. Read on for everything you need to know about the OPPO A16s.

The OPPO A16s: OPPO’s new budget handset

Packed with three cameras, a wide LCD screen and a big 5,000mAh battery, the OPPO A16s is a budget-friendly phone, but still retains some of the quality points of a more expensive device. It’s basically the same phone as the OPPO A16 which was never released in Australia (although was available in other Asia-Pacific countries), this time featuring NFC and allowing you to ‘tap and go’. That’s really the only difference, apart from available storage capacities!

Regardless, considering the OPPO A16 never had its debut in Australia, let’s jump into what specs are on offer from the OPPO A16s.

Firstly, you can expect the performance to match the price of this device. At $249, this phone will perform well within the budget phone price range, and is powered by a Helio G35 processor and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone features 64GB storage capacity and 4GB RAM, along with a microSD card slot which can expand your storage capacity up to 256GB.

On the back, you’ll find three cameras – a 13MP wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera, along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The phone also includes a headphone jack and a fingerprint reader.

The screen of the OPPO A16s is IPS LCD, sized at 6.52 inches with an 82.9% screen-to-body ratio. This device is available now in either Pearl Blue or Crystal Black. The A16s isn’t 5G capable, which is strange to see in a new device these days, but it’s not like 5G is a necessity for smartphones just yet.

Where can I buy the OPPO A16s in Australia?

Right now, the OPPO A16s is only available from Optus in Australia, where you can purchase it outright for $249. Optus only has this device available in Black, and is offering a free $30 recharge for you to use with an included $2 prepaid mobile SIM. Free express delivery is also offered.

Although you get a free $30 recharge with your OPPO A16s from Optus, consider shopping around for a new phone plan elsewhere. While Optus might be a good provider to try out with your new phone, you may find competitive deals from smaller telcos if you’re after a cheap alternative. Below you’ll find prepaid and postpaid phone plans, and you can compare more options using Canstar Blue’s free phone plan comparison tool.