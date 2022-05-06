OPPO’s new mid-range A96 combines durability and affordability

Getting your hands on an affordable, sturdy, yet cutting-edge smartphone can be a hard task, but OPPO has proven itself to be the industry leader in achieving this feat. With a slew of smartphones costing an affordable figure, OPPO has added another model to the range – the A96.

OPPO’s A Series has carved a niche in the smartphone for great specs at a relatively low price, with phones landing around the $200 to $300 mark. The A96 will look to bump up the quality of the range however, with a slight increase in price, as it gives consumers a stronger-than-ever camera and better battery efficiency.

OPPO A96 at a glance

The most crucial feature of any phone, the price tag of the OPPO A96 comes in at $399. This is a slightly elevated price point for the OPPO A Series, but still pales in comparison to the X Series by a fair few hundred dollars.

The 6.59-inch 90Hz display features a 90.8% screen to body ratio that gives an endless look to the smartphone. OPPO’s All-Day AI Eye Comfort uses the levels of ambient light to determine the brightness and intensity of the display. This intuitive display also has a more intense and rich range of colours that are able to be conveyed, making for a much more precise palette of tones.

The 5000mAh battery capacity is a huge plus alongside the 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging capabilities. This charging propensity means 30 minutes of connection provides 55% of the A96’s battery. Super Power Saving Mode is an effective way to personalise the users’ battery needs, intuitively tinkering with the CPU and backlighting adjustments to best cater for the user.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680 4G Mobile Platform, the 8GB memory and 128GB storage makers for an incredibly smooth user experience.

Where the phone really shines is its camera, however, which bats well above its weight for its point. A 16MP front camera, AI Natural Retouching, and the 360 Degree Fill Light Feature helps to produce sharp, blemish-free, and bright photos, respectively. The 50MP rear camera supports 5X digital zoom and up to 20 continuous burst shots.

Where can I purchase the Oppo A96?

Fortunately, OPPO phones can be found a variety of retailers across Australia. This list includes:

JB Hi-Fi

The Good Guys

Officeworks

Bing Lee

Wireless1

Big W

Catch

Kogan

TeleChoice

Amazon

Mobileciti

The Technology Store AU

