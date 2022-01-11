While the beginning of the new year is usually a time for the release of the latest Samsung Galaxy S series, Samsung started 2022 with a little bit of a teaser, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Named the ‘FE’ for ‘Fan Edition’, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes almost a full year since the release of the Galaxy S21 series. The premise of the ‘FE’ edition is that it carries many of the ‘favourite’ features as the flagship device, but usually in a more affordable package.

If you’ve been holding out for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or want to weigh up your options, the good news is that you can now pick up your device. Not only can you buy your phone outright, but several telcos will be stocking the S21 FE if you’d prefer to pick it up on a phone plan.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features and specs

$999 AUD RRP (128GB version) or $1,099 AUD RRP (256GB version)

6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

6GB RAM (128GB version) 8GB RAM (256GB version)

32MP front-facing camera

Triple camera setup in rear (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)

Fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 12 operating system

4,500mAh battery, Wireless Power Share, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

IP68 water and dust resistance

64-bit Octa-Core processor

5G connectivity

Graphite, White, Lavender and Olive colour options

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans and deals

Telstra is stocking both storage sizes and four colours of the Galaxy S21 FE on phone plans across 12, 24 or 36 month payment periods, or to buy outright. If you buy your S21 FE through Telstra, you can also pick up free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 if you purchase your device before January 30, 2022. You’ll need to redeem this offer through the Samsung website before February 14, 2022, and instructions on how to do this are on the Telstra site.

Here is how much you’ll pay for your phone each month (excluding phone plan costs):

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB

12 months: $83.25 per month over 12 months ($999 in total)

24 months: $41.62 per month over 24 months ($998.88 in total)

36 months: $27.75 per month over 36 months ($999 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

12 months: $91.58 per month over 12 months ($1,098.96 in total)

24 months: $45.79 per month over 24 months ($1,098.96 in total)

36 months: $30.52 per month over 36 months ($1,098.72 in total)

When you buy your phone on a plan through Telstra, you’ll need to bundle with one of Telstra’s Upfront phone plans. These plans start at $55 per month with 40GB of data, and go up to $115 per month with 180GB of data. All plans include unlimited data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps, plus unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with unlimited standard international SMS and 30 minutes of standard international calls.

If you want to take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s 5G compatibility on Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to sign up to the Medium, Large or Extra Large Telstra plans, as the $55 Small plan does not include 5G network access.

While the phone plans are month-to-month, and you’re free to switch between these plans, you’ll be locked in for the payment period with your device. Cancelling altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device.

In addition to the deal on Samsung Galaxy Buds2, when you pick up your phone on a plan bundled with Telstra’s Medium, Large or Extra Large plans, you’ll also score a 12-month free subscription to Disney+, which is usually $11.99 per month. Once your 12-month free subscription has ended, you’ll be charged monthly, although you are free to cancel anytime. This offer is only valid for new and returning Disney+ customers, offer expires March 28, 2022 (must redeem by May 31, 2022), terms apply.

The following table shows all published Telstra postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans and deals

Like the look of an Optus plan? Optus is also stocking the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in both storage sizes and all four colour options over a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment period. You’ll also be able to score free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase before January 30, 2022, and redeem the offer from Samsung by March 7, 2022.

Here is how much you’ll pay for the Galaxy S21 FE on a plan with Optus, excluding phone plan costs:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB

12 months: $83.22 per month over 12 months ($998.64 in total)

24 months: $41.61 per month over 24 months ($998.64 in total)

36 months: $27.74 per month over 36 months ($998.64 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

12 months: $91.56 per month over 12 months ($1,098.72 in total)

24 months: $45.78 per month over 24 months ($1,098.72 in total)

36 months: $30.52 per month over 36 months ($1,098.72 in total)

Like, Telstra, if you choose to pick up your phone on a plan with Optus, you’ll bundle your device with a postpaid phone plan. Optus offers four plans to choose from, starting at $45 per month with 20GB of data, and going up to $85 per month with 240GB of data. All of these plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with Optus Sport and 5G network access. Once you’ve used up your full-speed data allowance, you can also keep using your data but at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps.

Optus’s postpaid phone plans are month-to-month, allowing you to switch plans if your data needs change, although cancelling your plan altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device.

In addition to the free Galaxy Buds2, Optus is offering a special ‘Promo Plan’ for $65 per month with 500GB of data, for the first 12 months you’re on this plan. After those 12 months, your plan price reverts to $115 per month, although you’d be free to switch to a cheaper postpaid plan if you’d prefer. This promo plan offer is available until withdrawn, terms apply.

The following table shows all published Optus postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans and deals

Australia’s third largest telco, Vodafone, is also stocking the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE across both storage sizes and all colours. Not only are you able to pick up your device on a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period, but you’ll also be able to access the offer for free Samsung Galaxy Buds2. You’ll need to purchase your new Galaxy S21 FE by January 31, 2022, terms apply.

This is how much you’ll pay each month for your Galaxy S21 FE through Vodafone (excluding phone plan costs):

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB

12 months: $83.25 per month over 12 months ($999 in total)

24 months: $41.62 per month over 24 months ($998.88 in total)

36 months: $27.75 per month over 36 months ($999 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

12 months: $91.58 per month over 12 months ($1,098.96 in total)

24 months: $45.79 per month over 24 months ($1,098.96 in total)

36 months: $30.52 per month over 36 months ($1,098.72 in total)

Once you’ve selected your device, you’ll then add on your choice of Vodafone’s five postpaid phone plans. The $40 plan with 10GB data and $45 plan with 30GB of data include unlimited capped speed data at 2Mbps, the $55 (with 60GB data) and $65 (with 100GB data) plans include unlimited capped-speed data at 10Mbps, while the $85 plan include unlimited fast speed data with no speed caps or data limits (although there is a 30GB data limit for hotspotting).

All of Vodafone’s postpaid plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, unlimited standard international SMS, along with 5G network access. All plans, excluding the $40 Lite plan, include some international call inclusions, with allowances differing between plans.

Buying your new phone on a plan with Vodafone will give you the freedom to switch between postpaid plans each month if you need, however cancelling altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device cost.

Vodafone is also offering some deals on its phone plans at the moment. You can currently score bonus data across the $40, $45, $55 and $65 plans, while the $85 unlimited data plan is currently discounted to $65 per month for as long as you stay connected. Bonus data offers are available until February 2, 2022, while the discounted $85 plan deal is available until the offer is withdrawn, terms apply.

The following table shows all published Vodafone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans and deals

If you want your new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on a phone plan, but want to steer clear of the big three telcos, Woolworths Mobile is stocking the phone in both storage sizes and all four colour options, across 24 or 36-month payment periods. You can also take advantage of the free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 offer when you purchase through Woolworths Mobile by January 30, 2022, terms apply.

Here is what you’ll pay for your device on a plan from Woolworths Mobile, excluding phone plan costs:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB

24 months: $43.50 per month over 24 months ($1,044 in total)

36 months: $29 per month over 36 months ($1,044 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

24 months: $48 per month over 24 months ($1,152.96 in total)

36 months: $32 per month over 36 months ($1,152 in total)

While Woolies is charging a bit more for the device than the other telcos, where you’ll make up the difference is with the plan cost. Once you’ve chosen your device, you’ll choose your postpaid phone plan to bundle with, with your choice between the $25 plan with 20GB of data, the $35 plan with 40GB of data or the $45 plan with 65GB of data.

All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with 300GB of data banking. The one thing you won’t get with Woolworths Mobile is 5G network access, with Woolies using the Telstra 3G and 4G network to deliver service. Like the other telcos, cancelling your Woolworths Mobile plan altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device.

The following table shows all published Woolworths Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE the right phone for me?

If you’re a fan of Samsung Galaxy S series, the S21 FE does offer some ‘fan favourite’ features from the S21 phones, but in a more affordable package. One thing to keep in mind though, there have been plenty of discounts floating around for some of the S21 devices, and with the new S series (most likely the S22 range) release just around the corner, it’s likely that the S21 range will once again be discounted.

So, you might want to consider, is it worth buying a ‘budget’ premium device like the S21 FE, which is still around that $1,000 price mark? Or is it worth waiting to see what happens with the release of the Galaxy S22 series, and looking for potential discounts on the S21 range?

If you do like the sound of the S21 FE, you’ll find it packed with great features. You’ll get a 6.4 inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a 4,500mAh battery with wireless power share and fast wireless charging 2.0, a 64-bit Octa-Core processor, 5G connectivity, a triple rear camera setup (12MP wide + 12MP ultra wide + 8MP telephoto) and a 32MP front-facing camera.

You’ll choose from a 128GB or 256GB storage size, along with your choice of olive, graphite, lavender or white colourways. The 128GB version is available for $999 outright, while the 256GB version is $1,099 outright.

Samsung is also offering the free Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase outright through Samsung, and this freebie may also be offered when buying through certain retailers. You’ll need to purchase through Samsung before February 4, 2022, terms apply.

While the S21 FE carries many premium features in a relatively cheaper price (when compared to other premium devices), there are also plenty of other phones around this price point, or less, that might offer a little bit more for your money. Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer some of the best premium features in a Google smartphone, and at a comparable price point to the S21 FE, with the Pixel 6 available for $999 AUD RRP and the Pixel 6 Pro for $1,299 AUD RRP.

Ultimately, you’ll know what your budget is and what you’re looking for in a device. Whether you’re choosing to buy your phone outright, or on a plan, it’s always worth comparing devices and phone plans from a range of brands and providers to ensure you’re getting the best deal for your needs.