Samsung is making a new commitment to all Galaxy devices released after 2019 – guaranteed security support for a minimum of four years.

This means that if you bought a phone from the S10 series of phones in 2019, a phone from the S20 series of phones in 2020, or a model from the S21 series of phones in 2021, you can expect security updates for four years after the initial release date. This also applies to Galaxy A, Galaxy Note and foldable phones.

Make no mistake though, this is purely about security updates, not about new Android updates. Last year, Samsung announced three years of Android updates for phones released after 2019. This is a completely separate announcement, basically guaranteeing security for an extra year beyond operating system updates.

Below you’ll find a list of Samsung phones that will be receiving security updates for four years after release:

S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

S10, S10+, S10e, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G Foldable series: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

What Samsung’s four-year security commitment means

This commitment from Samsung essentially means you can rely on your post-2019 Samsung smartphone to have official bug fixes, virus protection and security support for four years after the phone’s initial release. After those four years, it’s time for you to be looking for a new phone, as your current phone will be more susceptible to bugs and security breaches.

If your Samsung phone was released before 2019, it might be time to upgrade. Galaxy series phones prior to 2019 do not have this security guarantee, and as such might be buggier, or easier for viruses and malware to infect.

Does a phone only last four years?

While it’s great to see Samsung committing to four years of security updates for all of its newer phones, it’s not a guarantee of either the life cycle of a Samsung phone or of any smartphone. It simply means that after four years, newer Samsung phones will not be officially supported – however, this doesn’t mean they can’t be used anymore!

Even if you’re not a Samsung fan, don’t take four years as a set-in-stone phone lifetime. Last year, Apple released its newest update, iOS 14, for all devices back to the iPhone 6S – which was released in 2015! If you can make a phone last for more than five years, you’re doing pretty well, although this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t shop around every now and then.

If you’d like to compare phones, check out Canstar Blue’s smartphones rating page, where we’ve surveyed Australians on their phones based on speed, durability/longevity, usability, value for money, appearance and style, battery life, and camera quality.