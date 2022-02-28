A brand name synonymous with TVs, TCL is further cementing its place as a smartphone manufacturer with the reveal of the new 30 series to be released in 2022. The announcement came as part of TCL’s showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 held in Barcelona, with five new devices joining the two US-exclusive phones in the 30 series, the TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G.

Currently the details on which markets will receive which phones and when is unconfirmed, however prices have been released for the European market. Devices, prices and release dates for the Australian market will be confirmed closer towards planned launch dates.

Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication said: “The TCL 30 Series portfolio is our way of giving consumers around the world the freedom to showcase their unique style through feature-packed technologies and connected experiences, inspiring them to get the most from life.”

The new phones part of the TCL 30 series includes the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E. We’ll take a look at what features and specifications you can expect from each device, but keep in mind that not all of these phones will be available in Australia.

TCL 30 series features and specs

As this series of five devices will not all be launched into the same markets, some devices have similarities, but there are also differences between the phones. Not all of the specifications have been released at this point, so further details will be available closer to launch.

TCL 30 5G

5G connectivity

6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with NXTVISION technology

5,010mAh battery

18W fast-charging support

AI triple-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens

Ultra-wide front-facing camera

Dreamy Blue and Tech Black colourways

From €249 (around $380 AUD)

TCL 30+

6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with NXTVISION technology

5,010mAh battery

18W fast-charging support

AI triple-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens

13MP ultra-wide front-facing camera

Dual speakers

Muse Blue and Tech Black colourways

From €199 (around $300 AUD)

TCL 30

6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with NXTVISION technology

5,010mAh battery

18W fast-charging support

AI triple-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens

Dual speakers

Muse Blue and Tech Black colourways

From €179 (around $270 AUD)

TCL 30 SE

6.52 inch HD+ Vast display with NXTVISION technology

5,000mAh battery

Octa-core 8GB RAM

AI triple-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens

8MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM and expandable Micro SD storage

Space Grey, Atlantic Blue and Glacial Blue colourways

From €149 (around $230 AUD)

TCL 30 E

6.52 inch HD+ Vast display with NXTVISION technology

5,000mAh battery

Dual-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens

Space Grey and Atlantic Blue colourways

From €139 (around $215 AUD)

It’s worth noting that 5G is only available on one of these devices (excluding the US exclusive phones). As TCL has previously released 5G compatible phones into the Australian market, we may see the 30 5G making its way to our shores, bar any additional 5G phones TCL plans to release in Australia.

The prices listed are also the price guides listed in Euros unveiled at MWC, so for device prices for phones released in Australia, it’s likely they’ll be different to what is listed above.

SIM-only TCL phone plans

If you’re looking to buy a TCL phone this year — whether it’s a yet-to-be-released device or one already on the market — you’ll most likely be buying your device outright. When you buy your TCL phone outright, you’ll then need to pair your TCL phone with a SIM-only phone plan. The following table shows a range of SIM-only plans, simply switch between the tabs to compare prepaid and postpaid plans.

TCL’s smartphone future — folding and rolling phones

In addition to the 30 series of phones, TCL has some big plans for the future, after revealing a range of folding and rolling smartphones, taking bendable screen technology even further.

While these designs are still in the early stages of testing and concepts, it’s still an interesting and exciting technological future that TCL is aiming for. There are three devices in the works that were revealed as concepts for MWC, showcasing the company’s developing technologies.

The Fold ‘N Roll is a device that not only folds, but has a screen that can roll and wrap around the front of the device. Then there’s the 360° Ultra Flex with a screen that folds a full 360°, allowing for the screen to be totally enclosed or appear on the front and back. And then there’s the Surround Display concept with a display that is not only foldable, but wraps around to the front, allowing for screens on the front and back of the device.

In addition to a range of planned smartphones and new screen technology, TCL also unveiled a range of other devices, including a series of tablet devices to be released in 2022, as well as WiFi modems and concepts for smart glasses. The company’s updated product range shows that TCL is now more than just a TV brand, but a serious contender in the smartphone and personal tech space.