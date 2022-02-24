OPPO has unveiled its 2022 flagship range, the OPPO Find X5 series — a collection of high-end smartphones that the popular tech brand has designed to ’empower every moment’.

The series includes the standard OPPO Find X5, the more affordable OPPO Find X5 Lite, and the premium OPPO Find X5 Pro. All three devices feature a sleek design, updated cameras, 5G connectivity, and super-fast Flash Charge, providing a serious Android alternative to the just-released Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

“Find X5 series showcases the continued elevation of the Find X series, both in terms of capability and aesthetics,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director of OPPO Australia.

“With the announcement of our new series we are raising the bar for flagship smartphone performance with OPPO’s best-ever technology and product experience.”

If you’re due for a phone upgrade, and the Find X5 has caught your eye, here’s the low-down on features, camera, prices and availability.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

The jewel in the Find X5 crown is undoubtedly OPPO’s Find X5 Pro, which boasts a futuristic curved body and unique rear camera design. The Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Wide Quad High Definition+ resolution, which OPPO states can display more than one billion colours. This display also includes an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, for uninterrupted scrolling and gaming, and multi-brightness colour calibration for a consistent colour in both bright and dim lighting.

The Pro is built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in front and a ceramic back panel, and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform chipset — the same chip found in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series — for an advanced performance with seamless processing. The Find X5 Pro also includes OPPO’s new, self-designed MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit, built via a 6-namometer process to deliver superior photographs and video in low light.

MariSilicon X uses advanced AI computing to achieve next-level night filming, meaning that 4K Ultra Night Video is finally possible on an Android device. If you know the struggle of capturing decent photo and video after dark, the Find X5 Pro promises improved night video resolution and colour across both wide and ultra-wide cameras.

The device packs a triple rear camera setup, including 50-megapixel wide-angle, 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle, and 13-megapixel telephoto lenses. Both the wide and ultra wide-angle cameras have incorporated Sony 50MP IMX766 sensors, which boost light intake and improve detail when snapping smaller objects, with the wide-angle also featuring five-axis Optical Image Stabilisation for sharper, steadier shots.

Interestingly, OPPO has scrapped the 3-megapixel micro lens magnifying camera found on last year’s Find X3 Pro, perhaps proving that the in-camera microscope was more of a one-off novelty than a must-have feature. The Find X5 Pro’s cameras were developed with input from the Hasselblad camera and lens company, and the Find X5 series includes Hasselblad Camera for Mobile software for even more editing and photography options.

The Find X5 Pro also features a 32-megapixel front camera, which OPPO claims offers a boosted dynamic range and more accurate selfies thanks to the MariSilicon X NPU. While it’s too early to say how the Pro’s cameras live up to the hype — and how those cameras will compare to the iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — it’s clear OPPO is aiming to get serious photographers and content creators on board with its Hasselblad partnership.

Aside from state-of-the-art cameras, the Find X5 Pro packs a big 5,000mAh dual-cell battery, outstripping the Find X3 Pro’s 4,500mAh. This battery is compatible with 80-watt SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, which can power up your phone from 0% to 50% in as little as 12 minutes, along with 50-watt AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Rounding up the OPPO Find X5 Pro’s key features, the device includes OPPO’s ColorOS 12.1 operating system, based on Android 12, and offers dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. The Pro includes 256GB of storage with 12GB RAM, and will be available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colours.

OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Lite

Alongside the spotlight-stealing Find X5 Pro, OPPO is also releasing two slightly-smaller versions: the OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Lite.

OPPO Find X5 Lite

The Lite is the smallest and lowest-priced of the three devices, with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and slim body with colour-changing OPPO Glow design. The screen includes a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and the device runs OPPO’s ColorOS 12.1 operating system.

The Find X5 Lite includes a 32-megapixel front camera, plus 64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro cameras in back. While the Lite doesn’t feature the same Hasselblad co-design as the Find X5 Pro, you will get plenty of camera features such as Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, and AI Highlight Video.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC chipset, and includes a 4,500mAh battery and 65-watt SUPERVOOC Flash Charge compatibility. You can pick up the OPPO Find X5 Lite in Startrails Blue and Starry Black, with both colours including 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

OPPO Find X5

If you’re looking for something lighter than the Find X5 Pro, but still want premium Hasselblad camera design and super-fast internals, the standard Find X5 offers a similar design with equally powerful cameras. The Find X5 includes the same triple-camera rear setup as the Pro, with 50-megapixel wide-angle, 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and 13-megapixel telephoto lenses, plus a 32-megapixel front camera and OPPO’s new MariSilicon X imaging processor for 4K Ultra Night video.

Alongside cameras, you’ll get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display capable of one billion colours, plus an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos audio. The Find X5 includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform chip; not quite as fast as the Pro’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but still capable of efficient multi-tasking and gaming. OPPO has also added a 4,800mAh battery with 80-watt SUPERVOOC Flash Charge and 30-watt AIRVOOC wireless charging.

The OPPO Find X5 includes the ColorOS 12.1 interface, and will be available with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The IP54 water and dust-resistant smartphone will be offered in classic Black and White colour variants.

OPPO Find X5 series: specs and features compared

For a quick glance at how the three OPPO Find X5 models compare, see our specs table below.

OPPO Find X5 Lite OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Pro Price TBC TBC TBC Screen size 6.4-inch AMOLED display 6.55-inch AMOLED display 6.7-inch AMOLED display Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB Rear camera Triple camera setup in rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, 2MP macro) Triple camera setup in rear (50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra wide-angle, 13MP telephoto) with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad Experience for Mobile Triple camera setup in rear (50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra wide-angle, 13MP telephoto) with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad Experience for Mobile Front camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel Operating system ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) Colours Startrails Blue, Starry Black Black, White Ceramic White, Glaze Black

OPPO Find X5: prices and availability

OPPO hasn’t yet confirmed when the Find X5, Find X5 Lite and Find X5 Pro will be available in Australia, nor how much each device will cost. However, it’s likely you’ll be able to pick up each handset not only at full price upfront, but on telco plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile.

To give you a ballpark figure, here’s what 2021’s OPPO Find X3 series retailed for at launch:

OPPO Find X3 Lite: $749

$749 OPPO Find X3 Neo: $1,199

$1,199 OPPO Find X3 Pro: $1,699

We’ll provide updates on prices, plans and pre-order details as soon as they’re available.

SIM-only OPPO Find X5 plans

If you’re buying the OPPO Find X5 outright, you’ll need to pair your phone with a SIM-only mobile plan. Whether you’re going postpaid or prepaid, you’ll find a range of options below; keep in mind that if you want to use your phone on a 5G network, you’ll need to look at selected postpaid plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, SpinTel or Aussie Broadband for 5G access.