Telstra Day is back for August — and to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the telco’s 24-hour sales event, Telstra is offering perhaps its biggest deal to date.

In addition to slashing hundreds of dollars off the price of selected Samsung phones, tablets, and smartwatches, Telstra is also throwing in a free Xbox All Access bundle with every Samsung Galaxy S22 series purchase. This means you’ll not only get a free Xbox Series S console, you’ll also score access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership for 24 months.

It’s a massive offer for Telstra customers, and one that’s sure to catch the eye of gamers in need of a new smartphone. The deal is available to new and existing Telstra customers for one day only: Thursday, August 4, from 1am through to midnight AEST.

You can pickup any of this month’s Telstra Day deals in store, over the phone, or online by following the links below.

How to score a free Xbox with Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S22 plans

This month’s Telstra Day hero offer is undoubtedly the telco’s Samsung Galaxy S22 deal, which includes a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle on a 24-month standard subscription. This package is worth a massive $792, and is available with the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (provided you buy from Telstra, and pair your phone with a Telstra Upfront mobile plan).

Telstra’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle is normally priced at $33 per month, and includes the Xbox Series S console and wireless controller. You’ll also get two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to more than 100 Xbox titles, as well as online multiplayer, an EA Play membership, and cloud gaming.

All this is offered free for 24 months, after which you’ll be rolled onto a standard Game Pass subscription for $15.95 per month unless cancelled. It’s an insanely good deal for customers in need of a phone upgrade, especially as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are some of the best devices currently in the market — but you’ll need to meet the redemption criteria to apply.

Pick up the S22, S22+ or SS Ultra from Telstra, and add one of Telstra’s three Upfront SIM-only postpaid plans at checkout. You’ll then be eligible for a $0 per month Telstra Xbox All Access plan, which you’ll be able to use for a full 24 months (even if you cancel your Telstra phone plan early). You’ll need to set up a Telstra ID online or in store to activate your Xbox account, but you’ll have until August 19, 2022 to redeem your free Xbox Series S.

Telstra offers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series on 12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods, or customers can pick up the phone at full price upfront from a Telstra store. You can compare Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S22 plans below.

S22 Plans

S22 Plus Plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Plans The following table shows selected published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Telstra Day phone and tablet deals

If you’re looking for a more affordable mid to high-range Samsung phone, Telstra is also discounting the Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy A53 5G when you add either device to a Telstra postpaid mobile plan. Again, these offers are available for customers buying a phone outright, or paying it off on a Telstra device plan over 12, 24, or 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: save $300 (now $699 for 128GB model, $798.72 for 256GB model)

save $300 (now $699 for 128GB model, $798.72 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: save $250 (now $449 for 128GB model)

Customers buying on a plan will see their discount applied evenly over their 12, 24 or 36 months of repayments. However, if you cancel your Telstra mobile service early, you’ll need to pay off the full remaining balance of your phone, without any discounts applied.

All handsets will need to be paired with one of Telstra’s three Upfront postpaid SIM plans, which begin at $58 per month for 40GB of full-speed data. Options also include 180GB for $68 per month, and 300GB for $89 monthly, and all plans include additional unlimited speed-capped data restricted to speeds of 1.5Mbps.

5G network access is also included, although the maximum download speed for the $58 Basic plan is capped at 250Mbps. You’ll also get unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited overseas SMS, and 30 minutes of standard international calls each month on all plans.

Telstra is currently offering one month of Foxtel Now streaming across all postpaid plans, normally priced at $25 monthly. You can also claim a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, valued at $15.95 per month.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy A53 5G plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy A53 5G on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

If it’s time for a tablet upgrade, Telstra is also knocking $350 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G this Telstra Day, bringing it down from $1,999 to $1,649 for the 128GB model, and from $2,199 to $1,849 for the 256GB size. As with smartphones, you can pick up the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plan, or buy outright; you’ll also need to add your device to one of Telstra’s data-only SIM plans below.

Plans begin at $15 monthly for 5GB of data, up to $85 for 400GB. Medium and Large plans include access to Telstra 5G in addition to 4G coverage, so if you’re planning to use the Galaxy Tab on the telco’s 5G network you’ll need to opt for one of these two plans.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $15 over one month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $85 over one month 400 GB Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra Day smartwatch and accessory deals

If you’re all set for phones, but in the market for a new smartwatch or tech accessory, Telstra is also cutting up to $150 off the price of selected wearables, speakers, headphones and chargers.

Telstra Day’s smartwatch offers include:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): save $150 (now $399)

save $150 (now $399) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition (46mm): save $150 (now $549)

Telstra is also discounting the following accessories: