Interested in picking up a new smartphone and a smartwatch in the same package, without spending a crazy amount of money? Telstra’s new deal could be perfect for you.

Right now if you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 through Telstra, you’ll be gifted a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (RRP $649), but only for a limited time.

This is a great deal if you want to get up to speed with some of the latest tech, and want to score yourself Samsung’s flagship phone and smartwatch. This offer ends on October 25.

How do I get a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with my Samsung Galaxy S21?

You can get a complimentary Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 through Telstra before the end of October 25.

This purchase can be either on a 12, 24, 36-month payment plan or purchased outright. The Samsung Galaxy S21 costs $1,248, or $52 per month on a 24-month plan. You can pick it up in Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, or Phantom White (if your selected colour isn’t available, Telstra will let you back-order it). This deal is valid for both the 128GB and the 256GB Galaxy S21.

When you purchase your Samsung Galaxy S21, you’ll need to follow some steps to claim the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Here’s what you need to do:

Purchase your Samsung Galaxy S21 through Telstra and paired with a Telstra Upfront mobile plan, and hold onto your proof of purchase.

Head to the Samsung redemption page between October 26 and November 30.

Upload your proof of purchase and enter the IMEI number of your Galaxy S21 (you can find this by dialing *#06#* into your calling app. The number will then appear).

After entering your details, you’ll receive a confirmation email and claim number, confirming your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bonus gift.

Within 60 days of the confirmation email, Samsung will deliver your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Note that this offer is only available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm model, and not the 46mm model. The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch (RRP $499) is also available to claim, and colours are subject to availability.

To purchase your S21 through Telstra, you’ll need to sign up on a Telstra Upfront plan with no lock-in contract, although keep in mind that if you cancel your Telstra plan, you’ll have to pay out the phone cost entirely. Terms apply. You can find applicable Samsung Galaxy S21 plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected published 24-month Telstra Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get a Samsung Galaxy S21 through Telstra?

There’s no way to downplay it – this is a pretty good deal, especially if you’re looking for a new smartphone and a new smartwatch simultaneously. Although $1,248 might be a bit steep for some people, getting a $649 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch is a nice bonus, no matter what way you look at it. You should also feel pretty good about picking the Samsung Galaxy S21 up on its own, as it’s considered one of 2021’s best smartphones.

As for Telstra, although the telco offers 5G access, unlimited data plans (speed-capped at 1.5Mbps) and some pretty sweet bonuses and deals (like this one we’re discussing today), you’ll usually spend more on a Telstra plan than on a plan from a smaller provider. So if price is a factor, it’s absolutely worth shopping around for a cheaper phone plan, as even the cheapest Telstra upfront plan is $55 per month.

If you’d like to compare Telstra’s upfront plans to other postpaid and prepaid phone plans on the market, you can find a selection in the table below.