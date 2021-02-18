Telstra has announced a flash discount offer on the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that can save you up to $1,680 over 12 months – but you’ll have to jump on board ASAP.

The telco is cutting prices on the high-end, 5G-capable S21 Ultra until February 21, offering a $480 saving on the standard $1,848 and $1,948 price tags for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively. And by combining this discount with two other limited-time Telstra offers, you could cut your bills by a further $1,200 in your first year.

Telstra’s Galaxy S21 Ultra deal, explained

To save $480 on the S21 Ultra, you’ll need to buy it on a Telstra device payment plan over either 12 or 24 months – the discount doesn’t apply if you buy your phone outright. Discounted phone payment prices for both the 128GB and 256GB sizes from Telstra are as follows:

128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $114 per month over 12 months, or $57 per month over 24 months ($1,368 in total)

$114 per month over 12 months, or $57 per month over 24 months ($1,368 in total) 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $122 per month over 12 months, or $61 per month over 24 months ($1,464 in total)

Next, add your S21 Ultra to Telstra’s Extra Large SIM-only plan and you’ll score a massive $50 per month discount on your mobile plan alone for your first 12 months. Normally $115 per month, Telstra is offering the 180GB plan for just $65 per month over your first year – a total saving of $600 on plan fees, provided you sign up by March 1, 2021.

Pair this plan discount with the Samsung S21 Ultra, and that’s a $1,080 saving on both your plan and phone. But Telstra’s S21 offers don’t end there, as the telco is also giving eligible customers a trade-in credit of up to $600 when upgrading from an unwanted Samsung smartphone between now and March 1, 2021.

So to really get the most of this offer, you’ll need to:

Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Spend at least 12 months on Telstra’s premium Extra Large plan with 180GB of data

with 180GB of data Trade in an older eligible Samsung phone

While the maximum in credit and discounts you can accrue with this deal is $1,680, this is dependent on the phone trade-in value of your unwanted Samsung device. At the very least, expect to save $1,080 if you stick with the Extra Large plan for the full 12-month discount period.

Telstra’s Galaxy S21 discount runs from February 18 through to February 21, while both the trade-in offer and Extra Large plan price cut are available until March 1.

The below table shows a selection of 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to a referral partner.

Is Telstra’s Galaxy S21 offer right for you?

While combining all three deals can net you the most savings, you’re also free to grab each offer separately. Telstra’s Extra Large plan discount is available to all new and upgrading customers from now through to March, and you don’t need to pair it with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to get the $65 first-year pricing.

You can match the Extra Large plan with any smartphone on a Telstra payment plan, or bring your own device and go SIM-only. The $50 per month price cut is delivered in the form of a bill credit each month for your first 12 months, but keep in mind that after your first year, your plan will revert back to the standard $115 per month price. However, as you’re not under contract for your mobile service, you’re free to switch to a cheaper Telstra plan if needed.

Telstra’s Extra Large plan includes unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus 180GB of full-speed data each month and access to Telstra’s 5G network where available. You’ll also get unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, which kicks in once you’ve exceeded your monthly high-speed data allowance. This plan also includes a bonus 20,0000 Telstra Plus points at sign-up when you combine it with a 5G-ready device (such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra).

If you don’t need a big-data mobile plan, you can also pair the S21 Ultra with any of Telstra’s SIM-only plans, including the $55 Small plan, the $65 Medium plan, or the $85 Large plan – although with the 12-month price cut applied, the above Extra Large plan offers the most value over 12 months. If you do want to go with a cheaper plan with smaller data inclusions, be aware that the Small plan doesn’t include Telstra 5G network access: if you want to get the most out of your 5G-capable S21, you’ll need to pair it with a Medium, Large or Extra Large Telstra plan for 5G coverage.

You’ll still be eligible for the S21 Ultra’s $480 price cut no matter which Telstra plan you add, but you’ll need to stay with Telstra for the full 12 or 24 months of device payments to get the total discount. Cancel your contract early, and you’ll need to pay out the full remaining balance of your S21 Ultra without discounts applied.

Compare mobile plans

Whether you want a new S21 Ultra, or just plan to bring your own smartphone, Telstra’s current postpaid mobile deals offer hundreds of dollars in savings. However, if you’d like to compare what’s on offer, we’ve compiled a range of postpaid and prepaid SIM plans below.