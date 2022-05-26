It’s still only May, but savvy shoppers can score an early end-of-financial-year bargain by snapping up SIM-only plans from selected telcos. If you’re over your current phone plan, you can grab ongoing discounts or bonus data by jumping on eligible plans from both big-name and smaller telcos, including Vodafone, Dodo, and TPG.

Look in the right place, and you can save hundreds on your mobile bill by making an easy switch — and you won’t need to change your number or shell out for a new phone. We’ve rounded up some of the best mid-year mobile deals available right now, all of which are bring-your-own-phone friendly and contract-free.

Vodafone: huge data bonuses and plan discounts

Pick up an eligible Vodafone postpaid SIM-only plan, and you’ll receive an ongoing monthly discount for the life of your plan. Vodafone’s Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ plans also feature bonus high-speed data, as well as included unlimited ‘Infinite’ data speed capped to either 2Mbps or 10Mbps.

Here’s what’s on offer:

SIM Only Lite Plan: 80GB for $40 per month (was 10GB)

80GB for $40 per month (was 10GB) SIM Only Lite+ Plan: 120GB data for $45 per month (was 30GB)

120GB data for $45 per month (was 30GB) SIM Only Super Plan: 200GB for $50 per month (was 60GB for $55)

200GB for $50 per month (was 60GB for $55) SIM Only Super+ Plan: 300GB for $60 per month (was 100GB for $65)

300GB for $60 per month (was 100GB for $65) SIM Only Ultra+ Plan: Unlimited data for $65 per month (was $85)

Vodafone’s bonus data offers and discounts on the Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ plans are available until May 30, 2022. There’s currently no end date for the $20 per month discount on Vodafone’s unlimited data Ultra+ plan, but the offer is available to new customers until withdrawn.

All five Infinite plans include unlimited standard talk and text to Australian numbers, and new customers will also receive a bonus three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, valued at $11.99 per month. The Amazon Music promotion is available until August 23, 2022, and must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.

TPG Mobile: 50% off plan fees

Another provider offering plans on Vodafone’s 3G and 4G networks, TPG Mobile is running a half-price deal for new sign-ups that can save you up to $120. All four of TPG’s SIM-only mobile plans are now available with 50% off for six months for new customers, meaning you can grab 12GB for $10, 25GB for $12.50, 45GB for $15, and 60GB for just $20. After six months, prices will revert back to the standard 30-day cost, but all plans feature no lock-in contracts or activation fees.

TPG Mobile’s prepaid plans include unlimited standard talk and text to Australian numbers, and the option to add on unlimited landline and mobile calls to 37 countries for an extra $5 per month. The telco’s half-price offer is available until withdrawn.

Belong: double your data

Belong’s new EOFY offer gives new customers double data for the first 12 months of their plan, provided you stay connected for a full year. Activate a new $35 or $45 plan by June 30, 2022, and you’ll get twice as much data at no extra cost — that’s an extra 40GB on the $35 plan (making it 80GB per month in total), and a bonus 100GB each month on the $45 option (for a total of 200GB per month).

Both plans also feature unlimited standard national calls and messages, plus unlimited data banking that allows customers to roll over any unused gigabytes each month. Belong’s plans include coverage on parts on Telstra’s 3G and 4G networks, and are month-to-month and free from SIM fees.

Southern Phone: 100GB for $35

Offering coverage on the Optus 3G and 4G networks, Southern Phone is cutting costs on selected SIM-only plans for new customers who activate by 31 July, 2022. New sign-ups can get up to 50% off plans for their first six months, meaning you can take home 2GB of data for $5 per month (standard price $10 per month), 10GB of data for $10 monthly (was $15), and a big 100GB of data for $35 each month (normally $55).

After six months, you’ll be charged full price for your plan going forward; but as Southern Phone’s offers are all contract-free, you’re able to switch or cancel your service with no penalty. All plans feature unlimited standard calls and texts to Australian numbers, with extras such as international talk and text also available. Southern Phone also offers a separate suite of plans with included 5G network coverage, priced from $50 per month for 20GB of data.

Dodo: 20GB for $10

Dodo is throwing in a half-price offer on its medium $20 plan, which features 20GB of data plus unlimited standard national talk and text. Sign up by June 30, 2022, and you’ll pay $10 per month for your first two months (then $20 per month ongoing).

This plan also includes unlimited international texts, plus 100 minutes of calls to selected countries. Dodo’s mobile plans are powered by Optus’ 3G and 4G network, and all options are contract-free with no activation or SIM fees.

