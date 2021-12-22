Woolworths Mobile is kicking-starting Christmas with another massive sale on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, dropping the prices of this year’s biggest devices by up to $500.

Whether you’re new to Woolworths Mobile, or want to upgrade your current phone and plan, you can save hundreds on phones including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (and get a great value mobile plan in the process).

From December 20, 2021 through to January 5, 2022, Woolworths Mobile is discounting the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: now $1,120 (save $500)

now $1,120 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB: now $1,192 (save $500)

now $1,192 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: now $996 (save $300)

now $996 (save $300) Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB: now $1,104 (save $300)

now $1,104 (save $300) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: now $1,048 (save $500)

now $1,048 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB: now $1,156 (save $500)

now $1,156 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: now $836 (save $100)

now $836 (save $100) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 128GB: now $728 (save $100)

To qualify for the above discounts, you’ll need to pick up your chosen phone on a Woolworths Mobile plan, on a 24-month or 36-month payment term. You’ll still pay the same amount in total for your phone no matter which repayment period you opt for, but your monthly payments will be smaller if you go for the longer 36-month plan.

The $100, $300, or $500 discount will be applied to your phone in equal monthly installments over the length of your repayment period. Be aware that you if cancel your plan early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your phone, and will forfeit any further device discounts.

Each phone will need to be paired with your choice of a Woolworths Mobile SIM plan. Woolworths now offers three plans, beginning at $25 per month for 20GB of data, plus unlimited standard national calls and texts in Australia.

Woolworths Mobile’s other two plans include 40GB of data for $35 per month, and 65GB for $45 monthly. Both the $35 and $45 plan also feature unlimited standard international calls and texts to 22 selected countries, and all three plans give customers the option of rolling over up to 300GB of unused data.

Customers can also score 10% off one Woolworths supermarket shop each month, on any transaction of up to $500 — that’s a potential saving of $600 each year. To qualify, you’ll need to also be a Woolworths Rewards member, and have your card linked to your Woolworths Mobile account.

All Woolworths Mobile plans offer coverage on parts of Telstra’s 3G and 4G networks, which serve 98.8% of the Aussie population. However, Woolworths Mobile doesn’t yet provide 5G coverage, which may be a deal breaker for potential customers eyeing one of Samsung’s 5G-ready smartphones.

Luckily, all 5G phones operate on existing 3G and 4G networks in addition to 5G, so you’ll still be able to use any of the above Samsung phones on a Woolworths Mobile plan. It’s also likely that Woolworths Mobile will eventually offer 5G access through Telstra’s 5G network, although neither telco has given an estimate as to when.

Image: Samsung