The best movies on BINGE

Looking to wind down after a rough day of 9-5 hustling? Tasked with picking the flick for family movie night? Or maybe you’re just in the mood for a movie that won’t let you down. Look no further that Foxtel’s latest SVOD platform BINGE, the newest addition to the Aussie streaming market. The brand-new platform has over 900 movies on offer across a massive range of genres from classics, rom-coms, jam-packed action, and family favourites. Basically, it’s films that don’t disappoint.

Whatever the case, and however you’re feeling, BINGE has got you covered. But before you race off to stream, check out Canstar Blue’s top picks for movies currently available on the service. You can thank us later.

BINGE – Top 10 Movies to… binge

Below are, in this author’s opinion, the top 10 shows currently available on BINGE. Prefer shows? See our list of best BINGE shows here.

Ocean’s Eleven

District 9

Prisoners

The Inbetweeners

The Dark Knight

Super 8

The Normal Heart

Blades of Glory

The Prince & Me

The Shawshank Redemption

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven is one of the most iconic heist movies of all time, starring some of the most iconic leading men of all time. The film follows bad boy Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his partner-in-crime Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) who reunite after Danny is released from prison and begin planning the most sophisticated swindling in history: $150 million from a casino owner (Andy Garcia). The two recruit and ensemble a group of brilliant and willing men (Matt Damon, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, to name a few) in an elaborate effort to become rich, and win back Danny’s ex-wife (Julia Roberts). It’s all sorts of early-2000’s goodness.

District 9

If you’ve never seen District 9, you’re in for a hell of a ride. If you have seen it, you’ll remember those final five minutes of the movie a little too well. The independent sci-fi action/thriller, directed by Neill Blomkamp and written by Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell, was a surprise breakthrough hit and even nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Presented in the form of a mockumentary, District 9 takes place in 2002, 20 years after a spaceship full of sick and malnourished aliens arrived in Johannesburg and were forced into confinement by the South African government at the District 9 camp. All hell breaks loose after an alien and his son cross paths with bureaucrat Wikus van der Merwe (Sharlto Copley) who becomes infected with their DNA. One of the most unsuspecting, yet totally excellent, sci-fi films of our generation.

Prisoners

In the mood to be totally creeped out? This Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal thriller will do the trick. Keller Dover (Jackman) is faced with every parent’s worst nightmare when his six-year-old daughter and friend go missing. Head of the case is detective Loki (Gyllenhaal), whose only lead is a motorhome that was parked out the front of the Keller’s house. The driver, Alex (Paul Dano), is arrested but after it is revealed his IQ is so low that he could not feasibly plan a kidnapping, he is released from custody. Unhappy, Keller takes matters into his own hands. The plot may sound somewhat straightforward – but be careful, because nothing is what it seems, and everyone should be a suspect.

The Inbetweeners

This one just goes without saying – when you’re feeling down, nothing can cheer you up quite like the dorky misadventures of the boys of The Inbetweeners. The first movie from the popular sitcom follows the four British teens – Will (Simon Bird), Jay (James Buckley), Neil (Blake Harrison) and Simon (Joe Thomas) – who just finished their A-levels at Rudge Park Comprehensive. To celebrate (and to cheer up Simon who was dumped by ‘the love of his life’, Carli), the boys decide to go on a ‘lads’ holiday’ to Malia in Crete. Suitcases and expectations packed to the brim, the boys are disappointed to learn that their holiday of “sun, surf, booze and shagging” isn’t quite what they bargained for. The Inbetweeners is British humour at its best.

The Dark Knight

This cinema classic couldn’t not hold a place in our ranking. Directed by the great Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as the Joker, The Dark Knight is everything you could ever want, and then some. The superhero movie follows Bruce Wayne/Batman and his alliance with Police Lieutenant James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) who, together, manage to keep organised crime in Gotham City to a minimum. That all changes when an anarchistic criminal mastermind and mass murderer, also known as the Joker, throws the town into chaos. A must-see.

Super 8

Before Joel Courtney was in the Kissing Booth, he was in another smash-hit – as Joe in J.J. Abram’s sci-fi Super 8. Set in 1979 Ohio, the movie follows a group of youngsters (Courtney, Elle Fanning, Gabriel Basso) who are filming a zombie movie on a Super-8 camera. Whilst the cameras are rolling, the kids witness a horrific ‘accident’ where a train is derailed and blown up. They soon learn that the catastrophe was planned, and that the crash released a dangerous ‘presence’ amongst their hometown. As a result, hundreds of animals go missing, and humans start to slowly disappear too. The town’s deputy, Jackson Lamb (Kyle Chandler), is tasked with discovering the truth, but he’s on a time crunch. Has anyone checked that Super-8 footage?

The Normal Heart

There are sad movies, and there’s The Normal Heart. Based off Larry Kramer’s pioneering autobiographical 1985 play of the same name, The Normal Heart depicts the rise of the HIV/AIDs crisis in New York City in the 80s told through the eyes of Ned Weeks (played by Mark Ruffalo and based on Kramer himself), a gay activist and writer. Ned begins to watch his friends die from ‘gay cancer’, a mysterious illness emerging in the LGBTQ community, which the American government refused to acknowledge. Furious, Ned and his friends form the Gay Men’s Health Crisis (the world’s first and leading provider of HIV/AIDs prevention and awareness) to take action in an attempt to expose the truth about the virus sweeping the globe.

Blades of Glory

Will Ferrel, Napoleon Dynamite and men’s pair figure skating – name a better combination. Blades of Glory is everyone’s favourite sports comedy, and we can see why. Conceived by Busy Phillips, the story follows famous Olympic rival men’s figure skaters, Chazz Michael Michaels (Ferrel) and Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder), who are both banned from the sport for life after an unfortunate incident when vying for the gold medal. Three years later, the pair find a loophole in the skating system that allows them to re-enter the competition together in pair skating. Their rivalry and distinctive differences originally drive them apart, until they realise that they may just have all the ingredients they need to change the game of pair skating. Blades of Glory is everything you didn’t know you needed.

The Prince & Me

Julia Stiles’ character in The Prince & Me was who everyone wanted to be growing up. Studying medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Paige Morgan (Stiles) is focused on her career. That is, until, the attractive Danish student ‘Eddie’ rocks up at school. Despite his initial snobby behaviour, the two strike up a budding romance – Paige blissfully unaware of the duties that await ‘Eddie’ back home as Prince Edward, next in line for the crown. That is, until the secret’s out, and Paige is forced to choose between her career in America or life as Queen of Denmark. What’s a girl to do?

The Shawshank Redemption

Tim Robbin and Morgan Freeman get busy livin’ in the masterpiece that is The Shawshank Redemption. Sentenced to two consecutive life sentences at Shawshank Prison for the murder of his wife and her lover, successfully banker Andy Dufresne (Robbins) remains that he is innocent. Inside prison he is forced to adapt with the cards he’s been dealt, befriending Red (Freeman), collecting rocks, starting a library, and helping the warden with his taxes and even going so far as laundering for him. No one said prison was easy, but Andy has a plan to survive. Brilliant plot aside, Shawshank is worth is purely for Andy and Red’s friendship.

What movie should I watch on BINGE?

With almost 900 options, there is endless potential for a great night in with BINGE, with all genres covered and a library that contains both new and old classics to keep you and your family entertained.

Photo credit: Ivanko80/shutterstock.com