Looking for a binge? Look no further than the newest addition to the Aussie streaming market, BINGE. You may be unfamiliar with the name (for now), but it’s essentially the brainchild of Foxtel with the affordability of Netflix and Stan, meaning that BINGE may just be the next big thing in streaming. Its tagline is content so good that it’s ‘unturnoffable’ and we’re beginning to see why, with a massive range of our favourite shows (550 shows, to be in fact) from Foxtel, American cables such as HBO, as well as the BBC.

So, if you’re looking to settle in for a binge with BINGE, you’ve come to right place, with Canstar Blue looking at the top picks for shows available on the new streaming service.

BINGE – Top 10 Shows to… binge

Below are, in this author’s opinion, the top 10 shows currently streaming on BINGE, with more no doubt set to come to a screen near you.

Game of Thrones

GoT may officially be over (what an ending), but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to watch all eight agonising seasons once again. The fantasy drama – based on George R. R. Martin’s bestselling A Song of Fire and Ice – was previously hard to track down (it’s only ever been available on Foxtel in Oz) but now the entire world of Game of Thrones is at your fingertips. Re-live every death, every time Jon Snow broke your heart, and every questionable relationship in the almighty fight for the throne.

Big Little Lies

Just like GoT, The Queen of HBO Big Little Lies is finally going to be available for Aussies to access easily – and both seasons, too. The Reese Witherspoon-produced mummy murder show gained a massive cult following after the release of season one in 2017, which followed the toxic ‘mother’ culture at the wealthy Monterey Bay, California. Alongside Witherspoon, the show stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård, with season two stepping it up further with the casting of Meryl Streep as Kidman’s mother. If you do anything this year, you have to watch the courtroom showdown between the two – trust us.

American Horror Story

All nine seasons of the Ryan Murphy anthology show are available to stream on BINGE. Yes, you heard that right – catch up (or start) on Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984. It’ll take you some time, so better clear your schedule. Each season follows a different set of characters and storyline (it’s pretty much impossible to explain the plot, soz) however many are based loosely on true events or the current climate of the world. Murphy is also famous for casting the same actors in multiple seasons but as different characters, just to throw you off even more. If you’re in the mood to be freaked out, an AHS binge is in order.

Westworld

With the third season finally hitting our screens in March 2020 (after a gruelling 16-month wait), we’re pretty damn pleased to see that Westworld is on BINGE. Based on the 1973 film of the same name, the three-season show follows robotic cowboys in a Wild-West-themed amusement park called ‘Westworld’. The park caters to guests who can afford tickets, and within the park are ‘hosts’ (aka robots) programmed to look and act like humans and lose their memory each time they ‘die’. Season three also stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and focuses on life outside the park, so what better time to start the Inception inspired show?

The Office

The name Michael Scott is almost more famous than that of Steve Carell thanks to the insane success of the one greatest sitcoms of all time. An adaption of the UK BBC series of the same, The Office is a mocumentary-style sitcom which follows the lives of ordinary office employees on that 9-5 grind. What sounds like a pretty basic concept turned into something so much more after the nine seasons – alongside 42 Emmy nominations – with The Office making us laugh, cry, and got most of us wishing for a job at the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Atlanta

Donald Glover has got to be one of the most talented people of all time. When he’s not winning Grammy’s as ‘Childish Gambino’, winning Writer Guild Awards on 30 Rock, cracking jokes as a stand-up comedian or starring in Community, Glover is creating, directing and starring in his award-winning show Atlanta (phew). It follows Earn (Glover), a 30-year-old Princeton University drop-out with no money, nowhere to live, and no longer dating his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Desperate to earn her respect and get his life on track, Earn decides to take on a manager role for his amateur rapper cousin ‘Paper Boi’ and kickstart his rap career in the Atlanta scene.

The Nanny

Here’s a throwback if you’ve ever seen one. All six seasons of the American sitcom The Nanny are available for streaming. If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, then it’s time to get educated: The Nanny follows Fran Fine (played by Fran Drescher), a Jewish fashionista from New York who stumbles into the role of a nanny of three young children from the New York/British high society. The series revolves around Fran’s impact on the family, especially the children’s single father Maxwell. If nothing else, watch The Nanny for Fran’s fashion – it’s enough to rival that of even Carrie Bradshaw.

The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln was just Simon the teacher from Teachers – until he became Rick Grimes, badass sheriff deputy and zombie fighter of The Walking Dead. The post-apocalyptic zombie horror show follows Grimes as he attempts to locate his wife and their son, alongside a cast of survivors all just trying to stay alive under the constant threat of humans-turned-zombies, aka ‘walkers’. The show is up to its 10th season, with an 11th confirmed for later in 2020/21, and all are available on BINGE.

The Great British Bake Off

We just couldn’t help but add one of the most iconic shows of all time. The Great British Bake Off can be tough to track down, especially the most current season, which is why we’re thrilled that the 10th and latest season is currently available to stream on BINGE. ‘Bake Off’ as it is affectionally called, is a reality television show where amateur bakers compete against each other to impress the judges with their cakes and sweet treats. Who knew watching the British general public desperately scramble to be crowned Star Baker would give you such warm and fuzzies?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

If you really have been keeping up with the Kardashians, you’ll know that season 18 is the season to watch. And what we mean by that is we’re finally getting the Kourtney and Kim showdown that has been brewing for (approximately) 17 seasons. Before the season came out, a clip of two of the sisters fighting went viral after Kourtney slapped Kim so hard that her makeup came flying off onto their white walls. Truly iconic, and we can’t wait to see the whole thing. In slow-mo, preferably. The season is set to deal more with the Khloe x Tristian drama, and Kylie and her never-ending lip-kit hustle. Unfortunately for us, the season had to halt production mid-2020, so BINGE only has what’s been filmed, but we can only hope this gives Kim and Kourtney time to kiss and makeup.

What should I binge on BINGE?

It’s looking like BINGE is going to live up to its name with so many iconic shows available – you’re absolutely spoilt for choice. Whether you’re after classic sitcoms, dramas old and new, or reality TV, BINGE has you covered, with plenty of movies also streaming if you’re looking for something else to settle down on the couch with.

Photo credit: New Africa/shutterstock.com