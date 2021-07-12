Streaming platform iwonder announces half-price subscriptions as COVID relief

Advertisement

Lockdown just became a bit more bearable for Australians, with documentary-focused streaming platform iwonder announcing a ‘lockdown relief’ in the form of discounted subscription plans, with up to 50% off both monthly and yearly subscriptions available.

The discounts are expected to come into effect from Monday, July 12, 2021, with iwonder also stating that they plan to keep these discounts in place until 75% of the Australian population has received their first vaccination.

“As we continue to live with the spectre of COVID, at iwonder we’re keen to do whatever we can to make life under lockdown that little bit more bearable,” iwonder CEO, James Bridges, says.

“So many TV fans are tired of endless scrolling just to land back on the same drama or comedy box set, which is why we hope to give jaded people stuck at home a chance to make a little something more of their time indoors by diving deeper in the world around them.”

iwonder is a documentary and current affairs service, and is usually available on a $6.99 monthly subscription plan, or a $69.99 annual subscription. But thanks to the discount, viewers can pick up a subscription for $3.50 per month, or $34.50 for a year.

Monthly and annual plans also come with a 14-day free trial period, allowing users to check out iwonder’s library before committing.

However the discounted plans are only available for new customers living in affected areas, although at the time of writing it’s not known how iwonder plan to track location, particularly with the possibility of COVID spreading further across Australia.

But for documentary fans, the news may be welcome relief as the prospect of settling in for lockdown becomes more likely for more Australians.

