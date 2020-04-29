All the free streaming services (& trials) to keep you going

There has arguably never been a better time to test out literally every streaming service available in Australia – what, got something better to do? If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably watched, (and re-watched, and re-watched) every movie and TV series on your current streaming service. So, what can you watch without forking over dosh for another subscription?

Don’t worry, because Canstar Blue has searched far and wide for some new and alternative free streaming to occupy your time. Some are completely free, while some are simply free trials – so make sure you squeeze the most you can from the time you have (we know you can do it!) Read on to check out some of the best services and trials available in Australia.

Free streaming trials

These are the top streaming dogs – but that doesn’t mean you have to shell out all your money to enjoy them, with free trials awaiting you:

Disney+

Kayo

YouTube Premium

Stan

Amazon Prime Video

Foxtel Now

Hayu

Apple TV+

iwonder

Disney+

Ever since its launch late in 2019, Disney+ has been completely changing the streaming game. Watch the Disney classics, new kid-friendly content, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, the list goes on and on… Basically if Disney has even looked at it, you can find it here. Sign up for a seven-day free trial and let the days fly by.

Cost: Seven days free, afterwards $8.99/month (or $89.99 annual subscription).

Sign up to Disney+

Don’t have a Disney+ account yet? There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Disney+ Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices 7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost

7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Kayo

If you’re a sports fanatic and missing your dose of the NBA, cricket, or whatever it is you live and breathe, Kayo is the one for you. One of the largest platforms for live and on-demand sports video content (home to more than 50 different sports), signing up to Kayo for a free trial right now seems like your next best move. You may not get to catch a whole lot of live action, but when has there been a better time to watch the entire 2019 NFL season again or scratch the sporting itch with some sports docos?

Cost: 14 days free, afterwards $25/month for ‘Basic’ and $35/month for ‘Premium’.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

YouTube Premium

You may not be totally aware of YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) – however, if you’re a fan of the site’s content creators, it may be a great investment. Watch all of your videos ad-free, with uninterrupted play (even when you open another app) and download your videos in advance to save data. You can also save money with a family or student plan. Students are eligible for a three-month trial (!!) and only pay $8.99/month from the fourth month onwards. Families only receive a one-month trial, but only pay $22.99/month for up to five family members on the same plan.

Cost: 30 days free, afterwards $14.99/month.

Stan

If you haven’t yet got stuck into Stan, now’s the time. The strictly-Aussie streaming service offers hundreds of titles you won’t find on many other sites – there’s Australian cinematic classics, new-titles, American Freeform shows such as Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and The Bold Type and our personal fav – Stan’s ‘Iconic Series’ featuring Grey’s Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and many more. Stuck on what to watch? Check out our guide for the best movies and TV shows on Stan.

Cost: 30 days free, afterwards $10/month.

Amazon Prime Video

We all know Amazon basically rules the world, and they haven’t disappointed with their streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Kill some time watching Originals like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, sport docos like The Test, or kid-friendly content, giving you plenty of options – just like the actual Amazon website.

Cost: 30 days free, afterwards $6.99/month.

Foxtel Now

If you feel like a bit of a flex, sign up for all the Foxtel Now packs. Between ‘Pop & Lifestyle’, ‘Sport’, ‘Kids’, ‘Drama’ and ‘Movie’ Packs, we’re sure you’ll find something to keep you entertained. But, here’s the hot tip: only sign up to the next pack after your first trial has expired. Between Fox originals, every sport in the world and Kim K, we’re confident you’ll never be bored again.

Cost: 10 days free, afterwards $104/month for ‘All Packs’.

Hayu

If anyone was going to get you through ridiculous amounts of boredom, it’s Paris Hilton. Hayu is pure reality trash TV – just the way we like it. Sign up for a free trial and Keep Up with all your favourite famous American families.

Cost: 30 days free, afterwards $6.99/month.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ made its debut into streaming society at the same time as Disney+. But instead of classics, they are only making Originals available like Morning Wars. Some may love it, some may not – but it’s worth a free trial.

Cost: Seven days free, afterwards $7.99/month.

iwonder

iwonder is a relatively niche entrant to the streaming market, but for those who enjoy current affairs and documentaries, it may be your new favourite streaming platform, whether you’re a fan of sports, true crime or nature docos, you’ll find something to keep you glued to the couch for hours.

Cost: 30 days free, afterwards $6.99/month.

What about Netflix?

You’re right, we didn’t mention Netflix. What gives? Well, it wasn’t an accident. Netflix has gone and ditched it’s free month trial in Australia. Seriously!

Advertisement

Free streaming services

These might not have the latest series of Stranger Things or Billions, but they are free. And no one can argue with that.

Kanopy

Tubi

SBS On Demand

ABC iView

Ten Play

Nine Now

7 Plus

Kanopy

If you have a library card or enrolled in university, Kanopy is about to become your best friend. Never heard of it? Well, Kanopy is a free streaming service that partners with libraries and universities across Australia in order to bring films that ‘inspire, enrich and challenge’ viewers across the country. Choose between a wide collection of Australian and foreign cinema, documentaries and classics – young and old. There are even some new releases! (Lion is a tear-jerker).

Cost: Free for those enrolled in university or signed up with their local library.

Tubi

Tubi has long been a fan-favourite at Canstar Blue for its vast collection of questionable and virtually unheard-of movies. Titles like Attack of the Mushroom People and Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama will have you on the edge of your seat. The service is completely free to sign up to, but you will have to suffer through the occasional advertisement every 12-15 minutes. The movies may not be Academy Award-winning, but they’ll give you a good laugh.

Cost: Free.

SBS on Demand

SBS on Demand is an on-demand service users can sign up to (for free, obviously) to catch up on their favourite SBS shows. The service includes channels from SBS, Viceland, NITV and the SBS Food Channel, with shows and movies available at no subscription cost. Binge Australian favourites like Dateline or worldwide classics like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale and New Girl.

Cost: Free

ABC iView

Similar to SBS On Demand, ABC iView is a great option for those who missed their daily dose of the ABC. Whether you’re a regular over at ABC News, ABC Comedy, ABC Arts or even ABC Kids – iView has got your back. Sign up for a free account and spend hours between You Can’t Ask That, the popular new Stateless and series 12 of Doctor Who.

Cost: Free

Ten Play

Loving Survivor? Eagerly awaiting Masterchef: Back to Win? Ten Play is the place for you. Simply sign up for an account and enjoy all your favourite Channel Ten shows whenever you want, free of charge. You can also catch replays of local and international news, and all your favourite sports (maybe from last season). If you’re looking for more (particularly American content) you can sign up to 10 All Access, although you’ll have to pay $9.99 per month to watch shows like the American Bachelor.

Cost: Free, 10 All Access costs $9.99/month.

Nine Now

It’s MAFS season (when is it not?) and it can be tough keeping up. Luckily, Nine has your back with Nine Now, a free on-demand streaming platform where you can binge watch all your fav Nine shows, from the drama-filled McLeod’s Daughters and Chicago Med to the retro Baywatch and reality TV gold Botched. Sign up for an account and watch on all your devices.

Cost: Free.

7 Plus

Seven has got one of the widest ranges of live and on-demand television shows for the whole family to enjoy. From the cricket, to Dawson’s Creek, to Fox drama 911, you’ll be fighting over the remote with everyone to get your pick on the big screen. Or, if it doesn’t go your way, watch your own show on your laptop or tablet! Like most free-to-air services, you’ll get the occasional advertisement, but it’s worth it for the free sign up. 7flix, 7two, 7food and 7mate shows are also available.

Cost: Free.

So, what are you waiting for? There’s a whole world of free streaming and free trials out there just waiting to be used up, with enough content to help you get through your time at home.

Photo credit: Proxima Studio/shutterstock.com