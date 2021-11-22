How to watch the 2021 ARIA Awards in Australia

The ARIAs are the night of nights in the Australian music industry, with artists, producers and music teachers acknowledged for their contributions and their latest releases, with a host of awards up for grabs. Hosted every year by the Australia Recording Industry Association – colloquially known as ARIA, and where the award gets its name from – it’s an award ceremony steeped in history, with the first ARIAs ceremony held back in 1987. But fast forward a few years, and where can you watch the ceremony? Find out how to watch the ARIA award ceremony in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the ARIAs

The 2021 ARIAs will be livestreamed on both YouTube and free-to-air channel 9NOW, with additional footage and highlights available via the ARIA website.

Watch the ARIAs on YouTube

The 2021 ARIAs will be livestreamed on the ARIA YouTube channel, with interviews, performances and additional content also available.

Watch the ARIAs on 9NOW

Channel 9’s free on-demand counterpart 9Now will be livestreaming the 2021 ARIAs, with coverage starting from 6:30pm (AEST).

Watch the ARIAs on ARIA website

While not offering any live or full coverage, the ARIA website offers snippets and highlights from both the 2021 and past award ceremonies, allowing you to stay up to date with the best bits if you can’t watch the full ceremony.

When is the 2021 ARIA awards?

The 2021 ARIA award ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 24, with coverage starting from 6:30pm (AEST).

Where are the 2021 ARIA awards being held?

The 2021 ARIAs will be held at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, NSW, with the livestream, award ceremony and live performances all expected to held at the Zoo.

What are the ARIAs?

The ARIAs are an annual award ceremony celebrating Australia’s music industry, highlighting artists and producers, as well as legends of the industry. Award categories include:

Album of the Year

Best Artist (A new category, and a combination of the previous Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist awards)

Best Group

Breakthrough Artist

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Best Blues & Roots Album

Best Children’s Album

Best Country Album

Best Dance Release

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Best Hip Hop Release

Best Independent Release

Best Pop Release

Best Rock Album

Best Soul/R&B Release

Song of the Year (publicly voted)

Best Video (publicly voted)

Best International Artist (publicly voted)

Best Australian Live Act (publicly voted)

Music Teacher of the Year (publicly voted)

Best Classical Album (Fine Arts Award)

Best Jazz Album (Fine Arts Award)

Best World Music Album (Fine Arts Award)

Best Original Soundtrack/Musical Theatre Cast Album (Fine Arts Award)

Producer of the Year

Engineer of the Year

Best Cover Art

Awards and nominations are based on a number of judging criteria, and voted on by those in the music industry, or by the general public, depending on the award. All artists must be Australian citizens or permanent residents, with work to be previously unreleased, and released in the past year.

Sign up to BINGE

Want more award-winning content? Why not try BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Picture credit: ARIAs