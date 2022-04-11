How to Watch Barry in Australia

SNL superstar Bill Hader changes pace with Barry, a beautiful meeting of thriller and comedy, a story about a hitman whose career goes astray when he becomes enamoured with the idea of becoming an actor. Hader, of course, knocks it out of the park and it’s no wonder that the seasons just keep on coming. Find out how to watch every episode of Barry with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Barry

You can stream episodes of Barry through platforms BINGE, Foxtel Now and Telstra TV.

Watch Barry on BINGE

You can stream season one and two of Barry on BINGE. Season three will be available from April 25, 2022.

Watch Barry on Foxtel Now

Foxtel Now has season one and two of Barry ready for you to stream right now. With Foxtel being the parent company of BINGE, it’s pretty likely we’ll see season three come to the platform around the same time, on April 25, 2022.

Watch Barry on Telstra TV

Season one and two of Barry are available to buy on Telstra TV. A season will cost you $20.99 or you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99.

What is Barry about?

Barry is a depressed, low-level hitman who is looking for a way out of his ‘day job’. When a target takes him to the City of Angels and straight into an acting class, Barry instantly falls in love with the theatre, and one of his new classmates, Sally. Barry is torn; is he a hitman with an acting side hustle, or is he an actor with a hitman side hustle? So many questions, and Barry is questioning them all.

Photo credit: BINGE