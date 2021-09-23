How to watch the 2021 Brisbane Riverfire

There’s not much better than being able to sit back and watch some fireworks – unless you get to see them in person of course. But if you can’t make your way up to Brisbane and want to catch up with all the festivities of the Brisfest and the Brisbane Riverfire, how can you tune in? Find out how with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Riverfire

The Brisbane Riverfire is available to watch on Channel 9, with coverage also available by radio if you can’t make it to the TV in time.

Brisbane Riverfire on Channel 9

Channel 9 will be the exclusive broadcaster of the Brisbane Riverfire celebrations, with the free-to-air channel offering full coverage of the fireworks, aircraft flyovers and entertainment throughout the night. Coverage will begin at 6:30pm (AEST), although it’s best to check your local guides for coverage times and stations.

Brisbane Riverfire on radio

The Brisbane Riverfire will also be broadcasted on Triple M radio stations, although coverage and stations may vary around Australia.

When is Brisbane Riverfire?

Brisbane Riverfire is on September 25, 2021, with the events starting off in the afternoon, before the main fireworks event and entertainment starting at about 6pm.

What is Brisbane Riverfire?

Brisbane Riverfire is the final night of the Brisbane Festival – known as BrisFest – which is a local celebration of Brisbane. Riverfire centres around a fireworks display on the Brisbane river and the Story Bridge, and also features flyovers from the Australian Defence Force, along with entertainment and music.

Picture credit: Brisbane Festival