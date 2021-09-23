How to watch the 2021 Brisbane Riverfire

Posted by

There’s not much better than being able to sit back and watch some fireworks – unless you get to see them in person of course. But if you can’t make your way up to Brisbane and want to catch up with all the festivities of the Brisfest and the Brisbane Riverfire, how can you tune in? Find out how with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Riverfire

The Brisbane Riverfire is available to watch on Channel 9, with coverage also available by radio if you can’t make it to the TV in time.

Brisbane Riverfire on Channel 9

Channel 9 will be the exclusive broadcaster of the Brisbane Riverfire celebrations, with the free-to-air channel offering full coverage of the fireworks, aircraft flyovers and entertainment throughout the night. Coverage will begin at 6:30pm (AEST), although it’s best to check your local guides for coverage times and stations.

Brisbane Riverfire on radio

The Brisbane Riverfire will also be broadcasted on Triple M radio stations, although coverage and stations may vary around Australia.

When is Brisbane Riverfire?

Brisbane Riverfire is on September 25, 2021, with the events starting off in the afternoon, before the main fireworks event and entertainment starting at about 6pm.

What is Brisbane Riverfire?

Brisbane Riverfire is the final night of the Brisbane Festival – known as BrisFest – which is a local celebration of Brisbane. Riverfire centres around a fireworks display on the Brisbane river and the Story Bridge, and also features flyovers from the Australian Defence Force, along with entertainment and music.

Sign up to BINGE

In the mood for some more festivities? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month or year
Binge logo

BINGE Basic Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 1 screens at the same time
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $10 over one month

 1No. of Screens /same time viewing $10
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Standard Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $14 over one month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $14
Advertised Cost/year		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Premium Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $18 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $18
Advertised Cost/year		 Go To Site
^^View important information

Picture credit: Brisbane Festival

Share this article

Related Articles

New Amsterdam

How to watch New Amsterdam in Australia

September 23rd 2021

Aussies with solar are saving up to $2,500 a year on energy

How to watch the EFL Cup in Australia
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]