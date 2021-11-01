How to watch Dexter: New Blood in Australia

There is pretty much one rule you have to remember when you are hanging around Dexter fans. Don’t say the word, ‘lumberjack.’ Don’t say it! Don’t even think it. Don’t say ‘LUMBERJACK.’ Just try not to say ‘lumberjack’ ok? Thanks to the dumpster fire of the last season of Dexter, where instead of dying in an insane hurricane Dexter Morgan resurfaced as a lumberjack in Oregon, fans feel deeply hurt by the series choices. All this could be about to change however, with the advent of Dexter: New Blood, designed to be not merely a season nine but a second finale – an apology and a present to the fans all at once. If you’re still smarting over the whole ‘l-word’ fiasco then this is excellent news. Find out how to watch every episode of a fully redeemed Dexter in this Canstar Blue guide.

Dexter: New Blood will be available to stream on Paramount+ from November 7, 2021.

All 10 episodes of Dexter: New Blood will be available to stream exclusively through Paramount+ from November 7, 2021. Showrunners have confirmed that this will be a limited series, and a closer, so don’t go watching all 10 at once.

Paramount+ also offer all previous seasons of Dexter for you to re-watch (although we won’t blame you if you skip season eight).

We open on Dexter Morgan’s life, 10 years on from the day he crept away in the eye of Hurricane Laura (the least satisfying ending in the world). Now, he is Jim Morgan, a humble fellow just whiling away his days in the local fishing and hunting shop in Iron Lake, New York. He’s hooking up with the local chief of police, he’s not stabbing anyone and he is generally having a great time being a stand-up guy in a snowy little town. That is until the disappearances begin. As local kids begin to slide off the map, Dexter (sorry, Jim), feels his old urges returning and the lure of his old life calling him to kill again. It’s a gratifying return to the glory days of Dexter which builds nicely on the seasons before without being a boring repeat.

