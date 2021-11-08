How to watch Dopesick in Australia

Disney+ is growing up and with that, comes the inevitable inauguration of punchier content. In celebration of the streaming site’s second birthday, a new series is being released: Dopesick. Over just eight, thrilling episodes, the series takes on the challenge of dressing down America’s fatal love affair with Oxycontin, and those in Big Pharma who are responsible. Sporting some pretty impressive talent, including Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kaitlyn Dever and Will Poulter, Dopesick is an intense, and timely, ride. Find out how to watch every episode of Dopesick with Canstar Blue.
How to watch Dopesick
The eight-part series of Dopesick will be available to stream through Disney+ from November 12, 2021.
Watch Dopesick on Disney+
Disney+ will play exclusive host to Dopesick, with all eight episodes being made available from November 12, 2021. The release is a part of the celebration of the streaming site’s second birthday.
What is Dopesick about?
Dopesick, based on a novel of the same name, examines the rise of the opioid crisis in America and how the unsupervised greed of pharmaceutical companies led to rampant addiction and death across the country. The series follows the trail of the tiny pill, all the way from the pristine boardrooms of its marketing conception, right through to a mining town in Virginia, where a (well-meaning) doctor hands it over to a patient in pain; a simple, singular, exchange symbolising the catalyst for an entire nation’s collapse. As the coppers of the companies grew, people began to use the drug to numb the pain of everything from medical needs, to joblessness, to depression to boredom – starting a new era of drug addiction in America. Dopesick is a focused look at how a nation bought the lies they were sold and have been stuck ever since.
