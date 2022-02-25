How to watch The Dropout in Australia

If the growing litany of true crime series is teaching us anything, it’s that you can fool anyone if you’ve got the moxie. Proving a bad blood sister to Inventing Anna, the Disney+ series The Dropout gifts us the story of another twisted (genius?) Elizabeth Holmes, who set out to revolutionise the healthcare industry by inventing an at home blood test. She roped in international investors, noted Pfizer and GSK as her backers, and even created a machine to sell in supermarkets, claiming it was the real deal. Problem was, it was all a giant furphy. So how did she, a uni dropout, climb her way to the top to fool the big dogs? Tune in to The Dropout and find out how to watch every episode with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Dropout

You can catch every episode of The Dropout on Disney+, available from March 3, 2022.

Watch the Dropout on Disney+

The four-part mini-series The Dropout will stream exclusively on Disney+, with episodes available from March 3, 2022.

What is The Dropout about?

Elizabeth Holmes harboured a big dream: she was going to cut out the middle medical man, and bring blood tests right into people’s homes. This was going to make healthcare more affordable and change the lives of thousands of Americans right across the country. She didn’t have a degree, she didn’t have a license, she didn’t even have a machine – but none of that was going to stop her. Using her wild smarts, she faked it all, getting herself into a seat with some of the top medical organisations in the country, and even landed a prototype on supermarket shelves. Was she in it for the glory? For the money? Or did her philanthropic dream just go sour? Over the course of the four-part mini-series meet the woman behind one of the 21st centuries biggest dupes.

Photo credit: Disney +