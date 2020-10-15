Grey’s Anatomy and the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has been a part of our lives for so long now they’re almost family. From the shock fate of the beloved 007, to Denny’s LVAD, to McSteamy, Japril and everything in between; life inside Meredith Grey’s anatomy is never boring (it’s actually usually tragic). But thankfully there are a few surgeons in Seattle still kicking it, and as a result the medical drama still has a beating pulse.

If you’re a diehard fan, you’ll no doubt be waiting for the next season, but if you’re a new fan, where can you catch all 16 seasons and 363 hours of medical goodness? Don’t stress, we’ve paged the doctors and found out where you can catch all the action of the Emmy-award winning show in Australia. So what are you waiting for? It’s a beautiful day to save lives (and binge Grey’s).

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy in Australia

To watch Grey’s Anatomy in Australia, you can tune into Aussie platform Stan for the first 14 seasons, or head to iTunes and Google Play for the full 16 seasons. iTunes and Google Play offer viewers the chance to either purchase and download or rent individual episodes or seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy on Stan

The first 14 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are available to stream on Stan, making it ideal for those who are new to the series. It’s also expected that fans won’t have to wait too much longer for season 15 and 16 to hit the platform as well, although what’s currently available on Stan will surely help the waiting period.

Grey’s Anatomy on iTunes

If you like the idea of trying on scrubs but aren’t ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription (it takes time to make these decisions) then you may want to go old school and check out Grey’s Anatomy on iTunes. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.59, season one for $19.99, seasons two through to 14 for $29.99, season 15 for $39.99 and season 16 for $49.99, giving you plenty of options to choose from regardless of where you’re up to in the series. And the good thing is that once you’ve purchased an episode or season, it’s yours for good, meaning you can re-watch as much as you like.

Grey’s Anatomy on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can also dip your toes into the OR and catch a few episodes here and there Google Play, which may additionally suit those who have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons for a varied amount, such as $15.99 for season one up to $40.99 for season 16. But like with iTunes, once you’ve purchased the episode or season, it’s yours to keep.

What is Grey’s Anatomy about?

You’d have to be living under a rock to not know that Grey’s Anatomy is, at the very least, a medical drama. Created by the iconic Shonda Rhimes, the show follows the professional and personal life of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as she walks in the footsteps of her famous mother and begins her surgical internship at Seattle Grace Hospital (later Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital) along with four other aspiring surgeons-to-be.

Alongside cardio God Christina Yang (Sandra Oh), sweet George O’Malley (TR Knight), troublemaker Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and the questionable Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Meredith is forced to deal with life-or-death situations every day as she works her way up in the surgical world. It also wouldn’t be Grey’s Anatomy without the iconic McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) and McSteamy (Eric Dane) who simultaneously break hearts and make brain surgery look like a walk in the park.

What can expect in season 17?

Honestly, with Grey’s, anything goes. Even though medical staff at Grey Sloan are meant to be professional doctors, they spend half their time just trying to not die themselves. It has, however, been revealed by the creators that season 17 will centre around the Covid-19 pandemic, so we’re sure chaos will ensue both inside and outside the hospital.

Catch up on seasons 1-16 of Grey’s Anatomy

It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in the Grey’s Anatomy game, because you’ve got a good few months to catch up before season 17 hits, with Stan, iTunes or Google Play all giving you the means to get started. It’ll be an effort, but not as hard as heart surgery.

