How to watch La Liga Football in Australia

La Liga, or The League if you’re looking for the English translation, may have lost its star-power of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but rest assured that Spain’s top flight of football still deserves to be considered in the top five divisions across the world. With Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid locking horns as they always do, every season proves to be climactic right until the final game. So read on to find out how you can tune in to every match of La Liga in Australia.
How to watch La Liga
La Liga football is available to watch through Kayo, Foxtel and BeIN Sports in Australia, however each service requires a subscription.
Watch La Liga on Kayo
The full suite of La Liga games will be available to stream live and on-demand through Kayo. On top of this, replays can be viewed for a certain period of time after the match has aired.
Watch La Liga on Foxtel
As well as Kayo, La Liga football can be watched on Foxtel through the Sports Package, with both live and on-demand coverage available.
Watch La Liga on BeIN Sport
BeIN Sport also offers coverage of La Liga matches, with both live and on-demand replays throughout the season, in addition to highlights.
When does the 2021-2022 La Liga season start?
The 2021-2022 La Liga season starts in August, 2021, and will run until May, 2022.
How is the 2021-2022 season looking for La Liga?
Real Madrid seem to be a serious contender for the title, looking like they have rebuilt a championship-worthy squad years after losing Cristiano Ronaldo. Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and dark horse Real Sociedad have all had strong starts to their seasons and could prove title challengers. Barcelona have felt the loss of Lionel Messi, stooping to a mid-table rank after the first several weeks. The Catalans will need to pull something special out of the hat to get back to their former glory.
Photo Credits: La Liga
