It’s the show that has captivated audiences to the brink where a nickname has been given for the wait between seasons – a Droughtlander. Of course, we’re talking about the time-travelling, multi-genre epic Outlander, known for the rollercoaster romance between 17th century Scottish Highland rebel Jamie Fraser and World War II nurse and time-traveller Claire Randall.

Between the Jacobite risings, the Battle of Prestonpans, medical school in Boston in the 1940s, the British colony of North Carolina and the American revolutionary war, Outlander (and well, Claire) covers a huge chunk of world history — and it makes for a great watch.

If you’re a diehard fan of Outlander, then no doubt you’ll currently be in a Droughtlander right about now waiting for the new season, so why not go back in time with an Outlander binge? Or if you have no idea what we’re talking about —now’s your chance to start the series and get swept away through the centuries.

How to watch Outlander in Australia

To watch Outlander in Australia, you can tune into Netflix to stream the first four seasons, Telstra TV Box Office, Fetch, iTunes or Google Play for all five seasons, and catch episodes from the upcoming seasons live as they are released on Foxtel.

Outlander on Netflix

The first four seasons of Outlander are available to stream on Netflix Australia, however the fifth season is yet to be released onto the streaming platform, although it’s expected to make its way to the platform sometime in 2021.

Outlander on Foxtel and Foxtel Now

Season five episodes of Outlander premiered weekly on Foxtel, with the episodes also stored on Foxtel Now for thirty days afterwards for those who missed the initial time. However, seeing as season five finished airing earlier in the year and production on season six has halted, there is currently no episodes available on the platform. Foxtel users, keep your eyes peeled for season six!

Outlander on Telstra TV Box Office

For those with Telstra TV, all five seasons of Outlander can be purchased and downloaded on Telstra TV for on-demand viewing. Full seasons range from $22.99 to $34.99 and episodes for just $2.99 each.

Outlander on Fetch

Similarly to Telstra TV Box Office, Fetch provides its users with the ability to purchase and download shows — including Outlander — with full seasons of the period drama ranging from $22.99 to $34.99, with episodes set at $2.99 each.

Outlander on iTunes

If you want to dip your toes into time-travel but aren’t ready for the commitment of a streaming subscription, then you may want to go old school and check out Outlander on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, seasons one, two and three for $24.99, and seasons four and five for $37.99. You can also purchase seasonal bundles (e.g., seasons one-three, one-four or one-five) for a range of prices from $64.99 to $129.99.

Outlander on Google Play

Similar to iTunes, you can also follow Claire throughout the centuries and catch a few episodes here and there of Outlander on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons for a varied amount from $20.49 for season one, through to $31.99 for season five, or a bundle for seasons one-three for $54.49.

What is Outlander about?

Outlander is a historical drama based on the international best-selling novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. It stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse, who, when visiting Scotland in 1945, accidentally time travels back to 1743. She soon falls into a group of rebel Scottish Highlanders, and is forced into marriage with a Highlander named Jamie — who she later falls genuinely in love with (obviously).

What can expect in season six?

Even though the season has been confirmed for over two years, fans are in – you guessed it – a Droughtlander. The season five finale left the story on an extremely emotional and eventful ending, and we’re expecting season six to include a bit of healing for Claire. Most likely to be based off Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book, ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes’, the season will also deal with the season five twist that Claire and Jamie’s family aren’t the only time travellers around, and their daughter Brianna discovering that she has a half-brother. And, we’re assuming, skipping between centuries.

Catch up on seasons 1-5 of Outlander

It doesn’t matter how many centuries, love stories and battle scenes you’ve still got to watch of Outlander, because you’ve got quite a while to catch up before season six lands, with plenty of streaming sites offering you the time-travelling, Scottish-history, love-story goodness to make the drought between seasons that much more bearable.

Photo Credit: Telstra TV Box Office