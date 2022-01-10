How to watch Peacemaker in Australia

Peacemaker, the pacifist with a taste for blood, was first introduced to the world in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, where he made up part of the Supervillain team: a group of cons who carried out deadly missions in exchange for a less prison time. Now, he’s getting his own series in Peacemaker, and it looks to be a whole lot of ridiculous fun. The entrance of eternal good-sport John Cena in the 2021 film had fans on board with Peacemaker’s antics, so it comes as no surprise that his extended appearance in the franchise is filled with classic gags and jokes, proving that Cena’s not just a pile of muscles. If you’re keen to see the Peacemaker in action, find out how to watch every episode of Peacemaker in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Peacemaker

You can watch Peacemaker on streaming service BINGE, available from January 13, 2022.

Watch Peacemaker on BINGE

Peacemaker will stream exclusively on BINGE. The series premieres on January 13, 2022, with the first three episodes available straight away, and the following five episodes dropping each Thursday after that.

After more superhero – or super villain action? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table.

What is Peacemaker about?

Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character Peacemaker, who first appeared in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The show picks up where The Suicide Squad left off with the aftermath of the Corto Maltese mission. From what we can tell, Peacemaker is just the same – a hard headed antihero, willing to do anything in the name of peace. However, thanks to the longer format of the extended series, we might see a bit of character development and maybe a slight change of heart for this feisty peace lover. But from the trailer, you can also expect plenty of action, plenty of gags, and plenty of muscle in the form of Cena in tights, which is arguably the ultimate trifecta.

