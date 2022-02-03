If you’re missing out on your fix of oval-ball goodness, there’s no need to fear. The Six Nations Championship is making its annual return, where the worlds’ rugby union heavyweights fight it out for glory. But if you’re struggling to find out how to watch the competition, read on with Canstar Blue to get all the details.

How to watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship in Australia

There is only one exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations Championship, and that is Stan Sport, with the platform hosting coverage of the entire competition.

Watch the 2022 Six Nations Championship on Stan Sport

As the exclusive broadcaster of a whole host of rugby content in Australia, Stan Sport will be the one-stop-shop for Six Nations fans, with both live and on-demand coverage of the competition available.

When does the Six Nations start?

The Six Nations Championship kicks off on February 5, 2022, and concludes on March 19, 2022, on which day the final, or ‘Super Saturday’, will take place.

Who will be competing in the Six Nations?

The same six nations consistently compete in the tournament, including England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France, and Italy. The tournament’s chairman launched a petition following the 2015 Rugby World Cup to let Georgia and Romania enter the competition considering their dominance on the world stage, however this doesn’t look to be made a reality in the near-future.

Who is the reigning champion of the Six Nations?

The 2021 trophy was taken out by Wales, with England the only country to have lifted the Six Nations trophy more times, with the two nations combining for a total of 39 titles, and are the tournament’s frontrunners. Italy and Scotland will both be looking to take home their first tournament win since their inclusion in the competition, with Ireland and France always dark horses in a competition that boasts plenty of talent.

Photo Credits: Six Nations Rugby