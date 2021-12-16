It’s time to take to the high seas, as the passage from Sydney to Hobart once again becomes a place of competition for the annual yacht race. With its previous years’ instalment cancelled due to COVID, 2021 will be the bounce-back year for Australia’s most decorated race on water, but how can you watch the action unfold? Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how you can watch the 2021 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

How to watch the 2021 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race in Australia

Fans of the open water can catch the 2021 Sydney to Hobart race through 7Mate, with coverage live on the free-to-air channel.

Watch the 2021 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race on 7Mate

The Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race is available to watch live on 7Mate, with the free-to-air channel the sole live broadcaster of the event.

When is the 2021 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race?

The 2021 Sydney to Hobart race begins on December 26, 2021, and will finish on January 1, 2022. The race will begin at 12pm (AEST) on December 26.

How long is the Sydney to Hobart course?

The Sydney to Hobart stretch is 630 nautical miles, which equates to just under 1,200 kilometres. As the title of the race suggests, the course starts at Sydney, and ends with a circumnavigation of the coast of Tasmania. The fastest completion of the course was undertaken in 2017, when LDV Comanche crossed the line in just one day and nine hours.

Photo Credits: PomInOz/shutterstock.com