How to Watch The Cleaner in Australia

Every now and then, Britbox sneaks a little gem from across the pond to keep us in the loop with what the Brits are watching. This time, it’s The Cleaner, a new comedy from Greg Davies (absolute star of The Inbetweeners, and Would I Lie to You). The series is about a forensic cleaner who comes in when the police have gone, to clean up what’s left of the crime. While it might not sound like the perfect set up for a comedy, Greg Davies is perfect as Wicky, with his dry sense of humour, terrifying school teacher vibe and interminable appetite for a good curry – quite possibly the worst meal you could think of while scrubbing up guts. If that hasn’t put you off, find out how to watch every episode of The Cleaner with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Cleaner

You can watch the first season of The Cleaner on Britbox. Season one will be available from April 7, 2022.

Watch The Cleaner on Britbox

Britbox is the exclusive host of The Cleaner in Australia. Season one will be available to stream from April 7, 2022.

What is The Cleaner about?

Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead works as a forensic cleaner, coming in after a death to remove blood splatters, burnt bits and brain chunks. Wicky doesn’t mind his job, and in between the DNA detritus, he has the chance to meet the people who are left behind. Also starring Helena Bonham Carter and David Mitchell, The Cleaner is stacked with talent and surprisingly lively times.

Photo credit: Britbox