How to Watch Tokyo Vice in Australia

Breaking into any new city is a daunting challenge, but breaking into Tokyo as a foreigner, at a time when the yakuza ruled, was damn near impossible. This is the story of Jake Adelstein, an American reporter who travelled to Japan with big dreams in the ‘90s. His work led him right into the den of a yakuza web, and for a while, he balanced on the precipice of a very, very dangerous edge. Luckily, he survived it all to tell the tale and leave us with the highly gripping Tokyo Vice, an adaption of his autobiography of the same name. If you’re keen to witness some investigative reporting at its finest, tune in and find out how to watch all eight episodes of Tokyo Vice with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Tokyo Vice

You can watch Tokyo Vice on streaming service Paramount+ when the series is released on May 24, 2022.

Watch Tokyo Vice on Paramount+

Episodes of Tokyo Vice will drop on Paramount+ on May 24, 2022 and will run for eight episodes.

What is Tokyo Vice about?

Based on the non-fiction autobiography of the same name, Tokyo Vice is the story of Jake Adelstein, an American reporter who relocated to Japan in the hopes of breaking in big with the seedy underworld of Tokyo. After passing a notoriously difficult Japanese language exam, he is accepted onto the staff of a notable Japanese paper, but, as a foreigner and a newbie, is forced to begin right at the bottom. Determined to find a real story, he becomes friendly with detective in the vice squad, who eventually takes him under his wing, and gives him the keys to the dark world of the yakuza.

