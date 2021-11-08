How to watch Yellowjackets in Australia

They say team work makes the dream work, but in the case of Yellowjackets, the saying might have to be altered. Maybe, ‘team work is the only thing between civilisation and us splintering into savage clans?’ It doesn’t slide off the tongue as easily, but it’s a neat premise to a new series about a girl’s high school soccer team who, after their plane crashes, must do whatever they can to survive. It turns out that a group of teenagers trapped in the wilderness get hungry pretty quickly, so we can only imagine what comes next. If you are already hooked, keep reading to find out how to watch every episode of Yellowjackets with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Yellowjackets

You can watch Yellowjackets via streaming service Paramount+. Episodes will be available from November 14, 2021.

Watch Yellowjackets on Paramount+

Paramount+ will host exclusive streaming rights to Yellowjackets, available from November 14, 2021. There are 10 episodes in the series, each running for one hour.

What is Yellowjackets about?

Yellowjackets tells the story of a talented girls’ soccer team who are poised to take their town to glory when they qualify for Nationals. However, their plane, bound for the championships, never makes it there after it suffers a horrendous crash. Only a handful of survivors are left in the freezing Ontario wilderness, and it’s not long before the team begins to turn on each other, forming vicious clans and turning to cannibalism. Flashing forward 25 years, we see the four victors as grown women, and come to understand how the traumatising event has irrevocably shaped their lives, and never left them.

Photo Credit: Paramount+