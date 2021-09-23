Microsoft held its own Surface event overnight, where it revealed a range of new devices including the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Laptop Studio, and the Surface Duo 2 – three multi-purpose products that could be your next laptop or smartphone. You’ll find all of the big announcements from the Microsoft Surface event below.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the newest laptop manufactured by Microsoft itself and will be the first laptop to ship with Windows 11, the new version of Windows due out on October 5.

The Surface Pro 8 follows the same design philosophy as Surface laptops before it – a mix between a tablet and a laptop, functioning as a two-in-one device where you can use both modes interchangeably, no matter how you handle your productivity.

The Surface Pro 8 includes a touch-screen 13-inch display functioning at a 2880 x 1920 resolution, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a worthy consideration for anyone after an art tablet. The battery lasts up to 16 hours, according to Microsoft, with fast charging support to provide an 80% recharge in just over an hour.

On the sides of the Surface Pro 8, you’ll find a headphone jack, two USB-4 ports, a Surface Connect port, and a Surface Type Cover port, for connecting to your Surface keyboard. The Surface Pro 8 also includes two inbuilt stereo speakers and two dual far-field microphones. On the front, there’s a 5MP camera, and on the back, you’ll find a 10MP camera.

Customers will be able to choose between a wide variety of options when ordering the Surface Pro 8, including their preferred colour, processor, RAM size and storage capacity:

Platinum:

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $1,649

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,799

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $2,399

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $3,299

Graphite:

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,799

Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $2,099

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $2,099

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $2,399

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $2,849

The Surface Pro 8 will be available in Australia from October 5 from the Microsoft Store, with retailers to be announced. The Surface Pro 7 was available from The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and other retailers in Australia, so we can expect to see the Surface Pro 8 offered as widely.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Following up last year’s Surface Duo, Microsoft is releasing a new device called… you guessed it, the Surface Duo 2. Last year the Surface Duo was quite significant, being the first Microsoft-designed phone in a while, the first Microsoft phone to use the Android operating system, and a folding phone with a laptop-esc aesthetic. Some might say it looks somewhat like a Nintendo 3DS, and for some, it may as well be, given how impressive its specs are.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 includes a dual AMOLED display, measuring in at 5.8 inches when using a single screen and 8.3 inches when using both displays. Both screens operate at 90Hz.

On the back of the device, you’ll find a triple camera setup – a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. On the front you’ll find a 12MP camera.

Internally, the Surface Duo 2 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and is capable of 5G. NFC and Qi wireless charging is also built into the device this time around; features that were strangely absent from the original phone.

Every Surface Duo 2 uses the same amount of RAM (8GB), with three models available in two colours (Glacier and Obsidian). Pricing for the Surface Duo 2 is split up by storage capacity:

128GB: $1,499 USD ($2,072 AUD)

256GB: $1,599 USD ($2,211 AUD)

512GB: $1,799 USD ($2,487 AUD)

The Surface Duo will release on October 21 in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US, with Australian availability to be announced. The original Surface Duo never made its way to Australian retailers, although you could get the phone from an online retailer or importer.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft announced another new laptop at the event overnight – the Surface Laptop Studio, which is ‘designed to light up the best of Windows 11’. The Surface Laptop Studio looks a lot more like a traditional laptop, without the ability to remove the screen from the keyboard, but retaining the touch screen capabilities of the brand. That being said, you can twist the screen around and have it sit on the keyboard, making it one thick tablet. This device condenses Microsoft’s Surface Studio PC computer type into a handy laptop, which is very interesting.

The 2400 x 1600 14.4-inch screen of the Surface Laptop Studio includes a 120Hz refresh rate, with included support for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which can magnetically attach to the device.

Inside, the Surface Laptop Studio ships with Windows 11, with a removable SSD, two USB-4 ports, a headphone jack and a Surface Connect port.

The Surface Laptop Studio will be available with five configuration options, although the only device colour you can get is Platinum:

Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe GPU: $1,599 USD ($2,211 AUD)

Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe GPU: $1,799 USD ($2,486 AUD)

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU: $2,099 USD ($2,901 AUD)

Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU: $2,699 USD ($3,730 AUD)

Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU: $3,099 USD ($4283 AUD)

Although the Surface Laptop Studio will be available in the US from October 8, international pricing and availability is to be announced. Other Surface laptops are widely available in Australia, so it would be odd to see this laptop not come here. Whether Australian retailers will get the Surface Laptop Studio or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

Other big announcements from the Microsoft Surface event

Of course, the event consisted of many more announcements than two laptops and a new phone. Some of the other big announcements of the night include:

The Surface Go 3, a much smaller, less powerful and more portable Surface Laptop

The Surface Pro 7+, a more powerful version of the Surface Pro 7

The Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse, a wireless mouse made of 20% recycled ocean plastic

The Surface Adaptive Kit, a range of 3D bump stickers and loops to make using your laptop easier

