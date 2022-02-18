New BYD Atto electric vehicle set to launch in Australia

Chinese manufacturer BYD has announced that it will be launching a new electric SUV model in Australia in the coming days.

Known as the Yuan Plus in Chinese markets, the model is expected to be called the Atto 3 in Australia, and will look to give affordable EVs such as the MG ZS a run for its money.

The Atto 3 is expected to be priced around the $40,000 mark, making it one of the more affordable electric vehicle models available in Australia.

Actual details of the car are scarce, although some online car publications have stated that the model will feature an e-motor with an output of 150kW, and a 0-100km/h acceleration of just over seven seconds, meaning that there’s plenty of grunt under the hood for an EV model, with two battery types expected to be made available. s

Orders can be placed from 7:00pm (AEDT) on Saturday, February 19, 2022, when the brand officially unveils the car online, with expressions of interest currently available. However, delivery on new cars isn’t expected until mid-year.

But the Atto 3 is also a sign of things to come, with BYD importer Nexport – which operates under EVDirect – indicating that the brand plans to launch six models in Australia by mid to late 2023.

“BYD is the biggest global company that most people have never heard of. BYD is one of the world’s leading advanced battery manufacturers with a significant proportion of mobile phone companies using BYD batteries”, said EVDirect CEO Luke Todd.

“This technology, combined with the world’s leading European and global car design teams has now merged into building exciting passenger EVs… We greatly look forward to expanding,” continued Todd.

The launch of a new EV brand in Australia comes off the back of more EV incentives in NSW, mandatory labelling in QLD and funding granted to roll out 400 EV charging stations nationally, indicating things to come for the EV market Down Under.

Photo Credit: BYD