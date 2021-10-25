If you’ve been feeling the heat ahead of summer, ALDI is coming to the rescue with a cool Special Buys range including a reverse cycle air conditioner for just $799.

The supermarket’s 3.35kW air con split system (manufactured by brand Sharp) boasts a five-star energy rating for both heating and cooling. It comes with a sleep mode, remote control, a self-cleaning function, a dehumidifying program, and a backlit display. This model is available exclusively online. ALDI’s cooling sale starts on Wednesday, 27 October.

If you’re looking for something smaller, the discount supermarket will also be slinging this 3.3kW Stirling portable air conditioner for $399, available for purchase in stores. It features 3-in-1 functionality (cooling, fan, and dehumidifying), Wi-Fi connectivity, and compatibility with Google Assistant, a touch-control panel, a 24-hour timer, and a sleep mode. It also comes with a window kit for easy installation.

There’s also this 52-inch DC ceiling fan with LED light for just $149, available in white or black to suit your interior. It features five adjustable speeds, a dimmable LED light, and remote control.

Other bargains available in the seasonal sale include a 40cm Stirling pedestal fan with Wi-Fi control for $89.99 (pictured), a tower fan with remote control for $39.99, and a high-velocity floor fan for $49.99.

Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.