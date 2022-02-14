ALDI slings $39.99 air fryer & budget food processor in Special Buys

ALDI fans rejoice! The budget supermarket is slinging some pretty nifty kitchen appliances in Special Buys this week, including a 3L air fryer, a food processor, and a Mistral pastry maker.

ALDI’s kitchen essentials sale starts on Wednesday, 16 February. The Ambiano 3L digital air fryer on sale for $39.99 features functions like fry, grill, roast, and bake as well as an LED touch panel, a 60-minute timer and variable temperature controls (from 40°C to 200°C).

The sale also includes a compact food processor for $59.99 that features two speed settings with a pulse function, a speed rotary knob, and a lid with a refill opening. It also comes packed with accessories including a 1.5L blender jug, a 1.5L chopping bowl, stainless steel blades, and a grating disc.

There’s also an Expressi capsule coffee machine for $89.99, which comes with a 19-bar high-pressure pump, a start/stop function and automatic settings for capsule insertion and removal and for filling your cup with the perfect quantity of coffee. The Expressi coffee machine comes in white or silver. There’s also a large Expressi milk frother on sale for $49.99.

If you’re looking for something to keep your food fresh for longer, there’s also an Ambiano vacuum food sealer for $49.99. It features multifunctional vacuum food sealing options, including for sous vide, dry foods, fruit, and vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood. It also has a removable liquid tank for easy clean-up after spills and can be used continuously more than 100 times without overheating.

ALDI will also be selling an Ambiano two-slice toaster and 1.7L kettle for $24.99 each (sold separately). Both come with basic functionality including wide slots, defrost, reheat, and stop functions and an auto shut-off function for the toaster. The Ambiano kettle offers a visible water level indicator, a 360° rotational powerbase with anti-slip feet, and an on/off switch with indicator light. Models are available in black or white.

For aspiring chefs and dessert lovers, there’s also this Mistral pastry maker for $14.99. It can make four sweet and savoury pastry rolls at a time and comes with non-stick cooking plates, power ‘on’ and ‘ready’ indicator lights and recipes.

Next is an electric food spiraliser for $29.99. It features three interchangeable blades for large spirals, shredded spirals, or a wide ribbon cut. There’s also a food chute for odd-shaped vegetables and fruits.

Other bargains available in ALDI’s seasonal sale include a knife block set (six-piece) with an inbuilt sharpener for $39.99, assorted non-stick saucepans ($24.99 each), assorted non-stick frying pans from $14.99, and bamboo cutting boards for $7.99.

Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Please note: Some products may be experiencing shipping delays, and may not be available in some stores for the advertised date, according to ALDI’s website. Western Australian stores may be severely impacted by shipping delays due to the Trans-Australian Railway outage.

