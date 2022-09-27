Philips unveils kettle & toaster made from recycled cooking oil

Appliance brand Philips has launched its Eco Collection with a toaster and kettle made with bio-based plastics from cooking oil waste.

Philips claims the sustainable breakfast set boasts some of the world’s first appliances manufactured using recycled (sunflower) cooking oil. The brand’s bio-based plastics were derived from vegetable fats and oils used for cooking − then recycled into bio-based plastic granules and used to manufacture the Eco Collection. The range also features additional energy-saving functionalities and eco-friendly packaging.

“By introducing bio-based plastics made from used cooking oil, we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, we help to reduce water pollution, we limit the overall use of soil resources and we create products with parts that are recyclable,” said Geoff Hannaford, Country Manager (ANZ) for Philips Domestic Appliances.

Biologically based plastics are derived from renewable biomass sources such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, straw, woodchips, etc. Meanwhile, traditional plastics are made from fossil fuels and petrochemicals. Studies have found that bio-based plastics produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional plastics over their lifetime.

Philips Eco Collection specs

Featuring an earthy white finish to suit most modern kitchens, the Eco Collection 5000 Series toaster and kettle retail for $129 each. Both have an automatic power button to reduce energy consumption.

Philips’ latest sustainable toaster additionally offers eight browning levels (including reheat and defrost), a crumb tray, and a removable dust cover for storage. Meanwhile, the 1.7L Eco Collection kettle features easy-to-read water level and cup indicators, pilot lights, an anti-limescale filter, and a 360° pirouette base.

Green is the new black for Philips appliances

In line with its latest sustainability push, Philips has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree with every purchase from the Eco Collection. Customers will be able to name their tree, track it with satellite maps, and asses CO2 performance online via the EcoMatcher website or app.

“We are seeing more Australian consumers willing to purchase eco-friendly products and pricing can often be the secondary consideration. Our ambition is to eventually create a complete Philips Domestic Appliances collection of products designed with sustainability in mind,” said Mr Hannaford.

The Philips Eco Collection is available to purchase from most major appliance retailers, including Bing Lee and JB Hi-Fi.

