ALDI slings $129 Kärcher dupe & gardening tools in Special Buys

Green thumbs rejoice! ALDI is slinging some seriously cheap gardening tools in Special Buys this week; including a pressure washer similar to premium brand Kärcher, but for less than half the price.

The Ferrex high pressure washer will be on sale for $129 and bears a striking resemblance to the Kärcher Full Control Pressure Washer which typically retails for $299. ALDI’s (Ferrex) model features an eight-metre hose, a working pressure of 10.2MPa, a spray gun with a lance, two pressure nozzles, and a patio cleaner attachment. It also comes with an integrated hose reel and a 1L detergent tank. The budget supermarket’s gardening Special Buys sale starts on Saturday, 19 March.

Also included in the middle aisle sale will be a Ferrex leaf blower with turbine fan technology for $69.99, which features a maximum air speed of 209km/h, a two-speed control, an ergonomic handle, and a blower tube you can assemble without tools.

There will also be a Ferrex 2-in-1 chainsaw for $99.99, which comes with an automatic chain tensioning system and chain lubrication, as well as an oil level window and a three-metre telescopic tube.

ALDI’s gardening Special Buys will also feature vegetable garden beds for $29.99, a hedge trimmer and whiskey barrel planters for $19.99, and solar shed lights for $14.99 each.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Compare Supermarkets