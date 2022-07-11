Exciting new grocery items & snacks hitting supermarkets SOON

Nothing beats the excitement of discovering exciting new or never-before-tried products when grocery shopping, so to make sure you’re not missing out on the latest treats hitting shelves, Canstar Blue has listed some of the most exciting finds coming to supermarkets near you!

Here are our top three picks that will change your grocery game this week/month:

KitKat & Milo chocolate bar

Chicken donuts

Microwaveable snack packs

KitKat & Milo together at last

If you were the kid that devoured Milo by the scoop (guilty!), then we are happy to announce that KitKat has got your back, by producing a new and grown-up way to get that raw Milo fix.

In a match made in heaven, KitKat and Milo have joined forces to produce KitKat chocolate bars with Milo inside! The KitKat bar usually comes with layers of wafer and chocolate, but with the addition of Milo, it looks like the treat will feature a whole new layer of Milo.

It’s not confirmed when exactly this new heaven-sent KitKat flavour will be available to ruin our diets, but it looks as if it could be on the shelves in early August. It should be available in most supermarkets.

The KitKat and Milo chocolate will be available in chunky bars, finger bars, and as a chocolate block.

Catch you round like a chicken donut

Dino nuggies move over − Coles has stepped it up a notch and reinvented the (nugget) wheel by creating chicken donuts. Yes, you read that right.

The supermarket has released new panko-crumbed chicken donuts, a combination of Australian chicken breast and crunchy panko crumbs, presented in a fun donut shape. This could be the latest lunch box craze among kids.

The chicken donuts can be cooked in an air fryer for six minutes to achieve that perfect bite. You can find the chicken donuts in the butchery aisle at Coles for $7.50.

Dumplings in a dash

Mr Chen’s has released a new range of microwaveable snack packs which include dumplings, gyozas and pork buns.

You can choose from prawn hargow, vegetable gyozas or sticky BBQ pork in a light bun. The gyoza and dumpling snack packs come with six pieces in each, while the pork buns include two.

Mr Chen’s new Easy Snack Packs only take two minutes to cook in the microwave and can be heated in their containers. They’re available from most supermarkets, including Woolworths.

Picture credits: Facebook and Woolworths

