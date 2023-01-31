Woolworths is bringing back its popular Lego-style collectables – Woolworths Bricks – this time with an adorable farm theme.

What’s included in Woolworths Bricks Farm?

The latest iteration of Woolworths Bricks, called Bricks Farm ─ features elements that are commonplace in Australia’s farm-to-supermarket ecosystem, including a farmer, a beekeeper, a fruit and veggie buyer, several farm animals and a kelpie dog, The Odd Bunch fruit and veggies, Macro products, a drone, a chicken coop, and fruit trees. The supermarket’s latest collectables will be available nationwide from February 8.

Shoppers will be able to collect a Bricks Farm pack with every $30 spent in-store or online. A total of 40 Woolworths Bricks are available in the promo. Each pack comes with building instructions.

Woolworths Group Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, said: “As Today’s Fresh Food People, it is important that we share and celebrate the role our Aussie farmers play in providing the fresh produce customers enjoy.”

“Woolworths Bricks Farm, made using 100% recycled plastic, has been designed to show the intricate ecosystem of an Australian farm. We hope the second chapter of our Bricks collectible once again encourages our customers to learn more about where their food comes from through interactive play.”

Shoppers will be able to collect Bricks Farm packs however they choose to shop — via pick-up, Direct to Boot, Metro60, online delivery, or in-store.

Woolworths promotes 100% sustainable collectables

Similar to the original Woolworths Bricks collection released in 2021, which allowed customers to build their own mini version of the supermarket, Bricks Farm has been certified by GECA (Good Environmental Choice Australia). This means the collection has been independently assessed to meet robust environmental, human health and social impact criteria.

While the original collection was made with up to 80% recycled materials, the new Woolies Bricks Farm is made with 100% recycled plastic from items like fridges, safety goggles, and luggage handles.

Bricks not wanted by shoppers can be returned to Woolworths stores to be recycled through the TerraCycle program.

How to save up to $600 per month on groceries with Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths’ popular Woolworths Mobile telco service already offers seriously competitive prices for both SIM-only and phone-on-a-plan options, but did you know customers can also save 10% on one grocery shop each month? If you’re an Everyday Rewards member with a Woolworths Mobile phone plan, you’re entitled to a 10% discount on one Woolies shopping trip monthly, with up to $50 off your bill available — that’s a potential saving of $600 per year.

To qualify, you’ll need to be a Woolworths Mobile SIM-only, prepaid, or phone-on-a-plan customer, and link your account to your Everyday Rewards card through the Woolworths Mobile app. You’ll then be eligible for a monthly 10% discount in store or online once the offer is available on your profile. If you’re interested, you can compare SIM-only plans in the table below.

The following table shows Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plans published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.