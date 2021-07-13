Advertisement

Woolworths has teamed up with the Royal Australian Mint to release free limited-edition Olympic and Paralympic coins for shoppers to collect from this week.

This includes six exclusive and unique $2 coins, which will be available to collect with any purchase from registers in stores (no minimum spend required). A new coin will be released each week − from July 14 to August 18 − in recognition of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Five of the coins showcase the five colours of the Olympic rings, plus there’s a green and gold $2 coin representing the Paralympic Games. In total, 12 million coins will be available for customers to collect at Woolworths supermarket registers. This is in addition to the supermarket’s current Aussie Heroes collectables promo.

Limited-edition Olympic coins collectors’ albums containing all five collectable $2 coins will also be available to purchase in stores for $15. A Paralympic album with the green and gold $2 collectable coin will be available for $3 from August 18.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, said: “We have a long history of celebrating Australia’s rich sporting history with our customers, and these coins are another great way for them to show their support for our Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams as they go for gold in Tokyo.”

Woolworths & the Royal Australian Mint collector coins release dates

Date Coin to collect 14 July Blue ‘resilience’ coin 21 July Black ‘passion’ coin 28 July Red ‘courage’ coin 4 August Yellow ‘striving’ coin 11 August Green ‘dedication’ coin 18 August Paralympic coin

Woolworths has previously partnered with the Royal Australian Mint to release coin collections for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games.