Toasty! ALDI selling stone-look fire pit in Special Buys

The chilly season is upon us and ALDI is kicking it off in style with a stone-look fire pit on sale for $129 in Special Buys on Saturday, 16 April.

The discount supermarket’s portable fire pit would look right at home in any backyard, with a stone-look housing made from fibreglass and magnesium oxide and a powder-coated steel fire bowl. It also comes with a mesh cap, charcoal grate, and fire poker.

ALDI’s latest ‘gardening’ sale also includes a terrazzo side table for $69.99. It’s suitable to use as a side table, seat, display stand, or garden piece.

There’s also a solar LED post light (1.2m & 2m) with 120° motion sensors for $29.99. Ground stakes are included.

For flower lovers, ALDI is also selling these decorative flower steps which come in a straight or corner design for $39.99.

There’s also a self-watering timber-look planter in assorted timber colours for $24.99.

ALDI’s Special Buys will also include other garden essentials like hanging plant baskets for $4.99, a tea cup planter and ceramic pots for $14.99, and other decorative planters for $19.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Compare Supermarkets