Nothing’s scarier than sky-high bills, but one telco is out to ease your financial frights with its limited-time spooky-season competition. Aussie Broadband has launched an eerie-sistable Halloween giveaway, with more than $25,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

The popular NBN and mobile provider is giving one lucky winner a year of fully-paid phone and internet bills, a year of Fetch entertainment, and a modem/router pack to ensure you’re getting the fastest broadband speeds and widest WiFi coverage. And rather than things that go bump in the night, the winner will also receive a bump in their savings account, thanks to a $23,400 cash prize to help cover those monthly bills.

The best part? You don’t need to be a current Aussie Broadband customer to enter – and you can score bonus entries by following the telco on Facebook or Instagram, or referring friends to the competition.

Aussie Broadband’s spook-tacular Halloween competition is open now, offering a total prize pack valued of $25,848. One lucky winner will receive the following prizes:

$23,400 in cash – the equivalent of $450 every week for 12 months to help pay rent, bills, or groceries

A 12-month Aussie Broadband unlimited data NBN 100/20 plan (or next attainable speed)

Four Aussie Broadband 4G mobile SIM-only plans, with 66GB of shared data, to use over 12 months

12 months of Fetch Mighty box rental, with one month Ultimate Channel Pack access (featuring over 45 channels)

A NetComm CloudMesh Large Pack with a modem/router and two WiFi extenders

One everyday phone plan free for 12 months, including unlimited calls and texts to standard Australian numbers

If you’d like the chance to trick-or-treat yo’ self for a whole year, you can enter between now and midnight on November 11, 2022. Entry is open to Australian residents aged 18 years or older, and the winner will be drawn at random on November 14.

Aussie Broadband NBN plans

One of the prizes on offer is Aussie Broadband’s fast Family NBN 100 plan, which includes unlimited data and a typical busy-hour download speed of 97Mbps, and is normally priced at $99 per month. Aussie Broadband offers a wide range of NBN plans across nine speed tiers, with customisable data inclusions across selected speeds and add-ons such as home phone and modems.

Customers can pick from NBN 12, NBN 25, and NBN 50 plans, and extra-fast NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 options are also available to addresses with compatible NBN connection types (FTTP or HFC). Prices begin at $59 per month for unlimited NBN 12, with the popular NBN 50 tier available for $79 monthly with unlimited data.

Price-wise, Aussie Broadband’s plans aren’t the cheapest on the market, but the telco has a strong reputation for customer satisfaction (being a multi-time Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers award winner for NBN providers), and offers Australian-based support. Customers will also have access to plenty of self-service and network monitoring tools via the My Aussie app and online portal.

Aussie Broadband mobile plans

Aussie Broadband is also including four 4G mobile SIMs in its Halloween giveaway, with a combined data pool of 66GB per month for 12 months. The telco offers a range of 4G and 5G SIM-only plans with Optus network coverage, all of which include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, data sharing, and no lock-in contract.

4G plans begin at $15 for 3GB of data, up to $50 monthly for 100GB. If you have 5G coverage and a compatible smartphone, you can access Optus 5G on Aussie Broadband’s $60 plan with 80GB of monthly data, or its $70 plan with a massive 200GB.

